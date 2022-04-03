Amidst public protest to resign, Sri Lanka President, PM hold crucial meeting

Colombo, April 3
Amidst public protests around the country defying island-wide curfew on Sunday and government allies demanding to form a caretaker government, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa are to decide on future on after a crucial meeting.
The two brothers on Sunday met several political allies who demanded the removal of their younger brother and Finance Minister Basil Rajapasa who is blamed for current economic crisis.
Reports in a section of media indicated a new Prime Minister is to be appointed either from the party or opposition in a bid to form a caretaker government. However, on Sunday night, Prime Minister Rajapaska denied certain media reports that he would step down from the post.
Resisting emergency law and curfew imposed to prevent Sunday's protest initiated by a social media campaign, people and university students got onto the streets demanding President Rajapaksa step down.
Despite blocking of the social media by military, people from various parts of the country gathered to streets and chanted "Gota go, give our country back".
Following violent protest near President Rajapaska's house at Mirihana in Colombo suburbs on Thursday night, powerful emergency law followed by curfew was imposed.
Dried-up dollar reserves and depreciation have denied the island nation with fuel, LP gas, electricity and some daily essential food.
--IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan no-trust vote LIVE updates: Pakistan President approves dissolution of National Assembly, elections in 90 days
No-trust move against Article 5 of the Constitution, says Na...
All orders and actions initiated by President, PM Imran Khan subject to court orders: Pakistan's Supreme Court
Court orders all parties to avoid taking any unconstitutiona...
Imran Khan no-trust vote: Will challenge Deputy Speaker order in Supreme Court, says PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Demands immediate vote on no-confidence motion against PM Im...
Row over Chandigarh: After Punjab, now Haryana to hold 1-day special Assembly session
The decision was taken at a hurriedly convened Cabinet meeti...
Two non-locals, hailing from Pathankot, shot at by militants in south Kashmir
Massive searches are on to nab the attackers after truck dri...