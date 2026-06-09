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Home / World / Amjad Ayub Mirza warns of potential constitutional integration of PoJK and PoGB into Pakistan

Amjad Ayub Mirza warns of potential constitutional integration of PoJK and PoGB into Pakistan

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ANI
Updated At : 12:53 PM Jun 09, 2026 IST
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London [UK], June 9 (ANI): Human rights activist Amjad Ayub Mirza has raised concerns over reports surrounding Pakistan's proposed 28th Constitutional Amendment, cautioning that the move could pave the way for the formal incorporation of PoJK and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) into Pakistan's constitutional framework.

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Mirza said that although the government has not officially disclosed the contents of the proposed amendment, recent political and constitutional developments have sparked fears that Islamabad may be preparing to alter the status of the two territories.

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He noted that Pakistan has long maintained a constitutional distinction regarding PoJK and PoGB, administering both regions while continuing to present them internationally as disputed territories pending a final resolution in line with United Nations resolutions.

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According to Mirza, neither territory currently enjoys full provincial status under Pakistan's Constitution. He warned that any attempt to formally integrate them could carry significant political, legal, and diplomatic implications.

Mirza stated that constitutional incorporation would strengthen Islamabad's legal control over governance, security, and major infrastructure projects, particularly in PoGB, a region linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

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He further suggested that domestic political considerations, including the expansion of parliamentary representation and greater centralised control amid growing demands for civil and political rights in the regions, could also be influencing the proposed move.

Mirza called on the international community, policymakers, and Kashmiri representatives to closely watch developments related to the proposed amendment and evaluate its potential impact on regional stability and the future status of PoJK and PoGB.

Pakistan's proposed 28th Constitutional Amendment has sparked debate over possible changes to the country's federal structure. Discussions suggest it may revise powers granted to provinces under the 18th Amendment, alter resource-sharing mechanisms, and strengthen federal authority in certain sectors. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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