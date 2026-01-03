Ammar bin Humaid attends opening of 23rd Ajman Arabian Horse Beauty Championship

Ajman [UAE], January 3 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, on Friday evening attended the opening of the 23rd edition of the Ajman Arabian Horse Beauty Championship, held in Al Jurf 2 area.

Advertisement

The championship is held with the support and follow-up of Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi and is organised under the supervision of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society. It features the participation of 302 horses from the finest purebred Arabian bloodlines, representing leading owners and prominent stables from across the UAE. The competitions will continue until next Sunday.

Advertisement

Sheikh Ammar said that the launch of the 23rd edition of the Ajman Arabian Horse Beauty Championship 2026 represents a renewed occasion to celebrate the authenticity of the Arabian horse and to highlight the deeply rooted equestrian values embedded in the UAE's heritage.

Advertisement

He noted that the championship reflects a rich cultural legacy that combines beauty with pride in national identity, and embodies the deep connection between people, their land and their history.

He expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the UAE's wise leadership, represented by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, for their generous patronage and continued support of equestrian sport, which has helped position the UAE as a global hub in this field.

Advertisement

The championship also features a heritage market, which has emerged as one of the main attractions for visitors, offering a comprehensive family-oriented cultural experience.

The market includes displays of traditional crafts and handicrafts, alongside live artistic and folkloric performances, cafes and hospitality corners. Souvenir prizes are also being distributed to visitors as part of the celebrations.

The programme further features performances by the military band and a fireworks display, creating an atmosphere that reflects the authenticity of Emirati heritage and the spirit of horsemanship. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)