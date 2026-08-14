Amnesty calls for "no further action" as Uyghur musician released after 3-year term in China

Beijing [China], August 14 (ANI): Amnesty International has called for "no further action" after Uyghur songwriter and musician Yashar, also known as Yaxia'er Xiaohelaiti, was released from prison after completing his three-year sentence in China.

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According to Amnesty International's latest urgent action, Yashar was released on August 10, after completing the sentence imposed on him following his conviction on charges of "promoting extremism" and "illegally possessing extremist materials". The charges were reportedly linked to music he had published online and his possession of books in the Uyghur language.

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Amnesty International's urgent action, dated August 11, states that "no further action is requested" and thanked those who had already sent appeals concerning Yashar's case. The organisation said his release followed the completion of his three-year prison sentence.

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Yashar, who was living in Chengdu in China's Sichuan Province before his detention in August 2023, was sentenced on June 20, 2024. Amnesty said the charges were connected to music he had published online and Uyghur-language books in his possession. The organisation maintained that he had been imprisoned solely for peacefully exercising his rights to freedom of expression and participation in cultural life.

The rights organisation had also raised concerns over Yashar's health during his imprisonment. According to Amnesty, he suffered from bronchitis and required regular medication, while it remained unclear whether he had consistent access to adequate medical care in prison.

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Amnesty further noted that Yashar had previously been detained for three weeks after participating in the nationwide "White Paper Movement" protests in November 2022.

While welcoming his release, Amnesty International said concerns remain that Yashar could face restrictions on the exercise of his human rights following his release, noting that similar restrictions have been documented in other cases involving Uyghurs in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

The organisation said it would continue to monitor Yashar's situation and, if necessary, respond appropriately. (ANI)

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