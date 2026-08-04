Amnesty condemns crackdown in PoJK as CPJ raises alarm over journalist disappearances, communications blackout

Rawalkot [PoJK], August 4 (ANI): Global human rights and press freedom watchdogs, including Amnesty International and the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ Asia), have issued urgent statements condemning escalating state violence, press restrictions, and media suppression surrounding ongoing protests in Rawalakot and across Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

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The monitoring groups are raising alarms over the reported enforced disappearances of journalists, restrictions on foreign outlets, and widespread internet shutdowns, demanding an immediate halt to the crackdown and transparent investigations into human rights violations.

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Highlighting disturbing reports of force used against demonstrators in Rawalakot, Amnesty International pointed to a pattern of state-led violence and urged an immediate external inquiry.

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"The disturbing reports emerging from Rawalakot are consistent with the Pakistani authorities' long history of unlawful violence against protesters in Jammu and Kashmir. A prompt, independent, and transparent investigation must be ordered into the security forces' use of force against protesters. So long as an internet and mobile services blackout remains in place, it will severely impede the independent verification of the full extent of the situation on the ground. We urge the Pakistani authorities to restore all communications access and allow media and independent observers into the area," Amnesty said in a post on X.

The disturbing reports emerging from Rawalakot are consistent with the Pakistani authorities’ long history of unlawful violence against protesters in Jammu and Kashmir. A prompt, independent, and transparent investigation must be ordered into the security forces’ use of force… pic.twitter.com/SlVd8GPgPN — Amnesty International USA (@amnestyusa) August 3, 2026

Additionally, in a series of statements, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) detailed a systematic crackdown on news gathering, citing ongoing communications shutdowns and state-imposed reporting barriers.

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"CPJ is monitoring the deteriorating press freedom conditions in Pakistan-administered Kashmir amid ongoing protests. Reports of internet blackouts, telecommunications shutdowns, restrictions on reporting, and the detention and disappearance of journalists are deeply concerning. Pakistani authorities must immediately end the crackdown on journalists, restore access to information, and allow independent reporting," CPJ said in a post on X.

#Pakistan: CPJ is monitoring the deteriorating press freedom conditions in Pakistan-administered Kashmir amid ongoing protests. Reports of internet blackouts, telecommunications shutdowns, restrictions on reporting, and the detention and disappearance of journalists are deeply… — CPJ Asia (@CPJAsia) August 3, 2026

The press freedom body expressed particular urgency regarding the safety of media personnel operating in the region, including the reported disappearance of journalists seized by uniformed personnel in Islamabad.

"CPJ is deeply concerned by reports that independent journalist Razi Tahir and his colleague Muhammad Saif have been missing since August 1. They were reportedly taken by men in police uniforms from their office in Islamabad, and their whereabouts remain unknown. Pakistani authorities must acknowledge whether they are in state custody, ensure due process, and immediately release them if they are being arbitrarily detained," it wrote.

"Journalists Razi Tahir and Muhmmad Saif remain missing after reportedly being taken by men in police uniform on August 1. Pakistani authorities must acknowledge their detention if they are in state custody, ensure due process, and immediately release them. Kashmiri journalist Raja Ikram, who was reportedly detained in Islamabad on August 1, was later released," it added.

CPJ also noted that media censorship appears to be extending beyond regional borders, pointing to reported state actions against major news outlets and long-running telecom disruptions.

"Separately, unconfirmed reports suggest access to Al Jazeerahas been restricted in Pakistan after the outlet reported from Kashmir on August 1. Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting accused the broadcaster of "yellow journalism." Media reports also indicate that a partial internet blackout and severe telecommunications restrictions have been in place across Pakistan-administered Kashmir since June 5.

The development comes against a backdrop of mounting casualties during the ongoing protest movement. According to data updated by the Human Rights Council of Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (HRC-PoJK) as of Sunday, a total of 80 fatalities have been documented, comprising 33 civilian deaths prior to July 27, 43 from July 27 onwards across Rawalakot, Mirpur, and Muzaffarabad, and 4 Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir police personnel. (ANI)

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