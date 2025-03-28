Amnesty International calls Pak police crackdown on Baloch activists a systematic attack on rights

Balochistan [Pakistan], March 28 (ANI): As Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) continues to report the arrest of Baloch activists, Deputy Regional Director for South Asia at Amnesty International, Babu Ram Pant, has said that Pakistani authorities' crackdown on Baloch activists and continued detention of protesters and Baloch activists, including Sammi Deen Baloch and Mahrang Baloch, demonstrates a "systematic attack" on the rights of the Baloch community.

Pant called on Pakistani authorities to release all Baloch activists detained for exercising their right to freedom of expression and reiterated its call for a "prompt, thorough and impartial investigation" into the use of unlawful force during the peaceful protests held on March 21.

He called the crackdown a "weaponization of the legal system" through various "bogus" FIRs and preventative detentions despite activists being granted bail a "gross violation of their right to due process and fair trial."

Babu Ram Pant said, "The Pakistani authorities' relentless crackdown on Baloch activists over the last week and continued detention of several protesters and Baloch activists, including Mahrang Baloch, Sammi Deen Baloch, and Bebarg Zehri, speaks of a systematic attack on the rights of Baloch community."

"Amnesty International is concerned by reports from family members that Mahrang and Bebarg - who is a person with disabilities, are not being given access to medical assistance despite their health severely deteriorating during custody," he added.

Amnesty said that that Pakistan's law enforcement agencies were showing disregard for the rights of the Baloch people.

"The weaponization of the legal system, through multiple bogus First Information Reports (FIRs) and preventative detentions under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, despite activists being granted bail, is a gross violation of their right to due process and fair trial. It shows wanton disregard by the law enforcement agencies for the rights of Baloch people under Pakistan's Constitution and the country's obligations under international human rights law," the statement said.

Calling for the release of Baloch activists and probe in use of force during the March 21 protests, Babu Ram Pant said, "Pakistani authorities must immediately release all Baloch activists being detained simply for exercising their right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. Amnesty reiterates its call for a prompt, thorough and impartial investigation into the use of unlawful force during the 21 March peaceful protests and ensure those responsible are held to account and the violations are effectively remedied."

On March 27, BYC announced that security forces arrested two Baloch activists - Mahzaib Baloch and Fozia Baloch at Gaddani Cross while returning from the Uthal protest and said that Pakistan's "relentless targeting of women activists proves its desperation to crush the resistance."

In a post on X, BYC stated, "Two of our female activists Mahzaib Baloch and Fozia Baloch Arrested by security forces. The crackdown on Baloch activists continues. Today, two female activists, Mahzaib Baloch and Fozia Baloch, were arrested by security forces at Gaddani Cross while returning from the Uthal protest. The state's relentless targeting of women activists proves its desperation to crush the resistance. But Balochistan stands firm--every arrest only strengthens our resolve. No to Oppression, No to Pakistan's Tyranny!"

In a separate post on X, BYC announced that on March 28 protests will be held in Kathur, Kashmore and Panjgur against the arrest of Mahrang Baloch, Sammi Deen Baloch, Lala Wahab, Bebigar and other activists and against state terrorism. BYC said that the slogan of the protest will be "No To Oppression, No To Pakistan's Tyranny".

BYC has released a statement on the social media platform X, where it said that the entire Balochistan region is currently protesting against the terrorism, brutality and atrocities of the Pakistani state in Balochistan. It also mentioned the arrest of Baloch activists, including Mahrang Baloch, Sammi Deen Baloch and other leaders.

In a post on X, BYC stated, "Popular resistance against state terrorism in Balochistan is making history - Baloch Solidarity Committee The entire Balochistan is currently protesting against the terrorism, brutality and atrocities of the Pakistani state in Balochistan. The state has arrested the head of the Baloch Solidarity Committee, Dr. Mahrang Baloch, Sami Din Baloch, Bebigar Baloch, Bebo Baloch and many other leaders and activists to suppress the voice of the Baloch people. However, despite the arrest of these national leaders, the public voice has emerged with more intensity instead of being suppressed."

"For the past five days, thousands of people from every city and village of Balochistan have been taking to the streets and expressing their hatred against this oppressive and cruel system. We believe that the current popular resistance in Balochistan is a public referendum against the oppressive and tyrannical system of the state of Pakistan, in which the people of Balochistan are clearly expressing their opinion against this system," it added.

BYC said that "state oppression" is currently at its peak in Balochistan, where the state is trying to establish dominance over Baloch people using force, guns and violence. BYC said that Pakistani authorities aim to create fear among the people of Balochistan. It called public resistance against oppression only way out.

"Currently, state oppression is at its peak in Balochistan, where the state is trying to establish its dominance over the Baloch people through force, guns and violence instead of ruling them through the constitution and law. Its clear aim is to create fear and panic among the Baloch people and keep them as slaves and third-class citizens. But the Baloch people, instead of remaining silent in the face of state oppression or accepting rule by force, have challenged this oppressive system and are putting up strong public resistance against it. The Baloch Solidarity Committee believes that the current organized public resistance against the oppressive and tyrannical system of the Pakistani state in Balochistan is a sign that the Baloch people will uproot this system of state oppression and tyranny," BYC posted on X.

"The way the people have held up the flag of resistance against this system of oppression, the state has become panicked and in its desperation is making the people the target of its oppression and tyranny indiscriminately. This is proof that the state system based on oppression and tyranny is taking its last breaths in Balochistan. The Baloch Solidarity Committee urges all its zones and workers to mobilize as many people as possible to further organize this public resistance in every city and village of Balochistan and to further accelerate the pace of this resistance. At this time, public resistance against oppression is the only way out and success in this struggle will belong to the oppressed Baloch people," it added.

BYC's central leader, Mahrang Baloch, and 17 other protesters were detained on March 22. Mahrang and Bebarg remain under preventative detention under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO), with separate terrorism charges also brought against Mahrang.

On March 24, at least six Baloch activists, including Sammi Deen Baloch, were detained for disregarding a blanket ban on assemblies in the city following a protest in Karachi in Sindh province.

On March 25, BYC accused police of blocking Sammi Deen Baloch's release despite the court ordering her release. The BYC called the targeting of Sammi Deen Baloch an "attempt to suppress the Baloch resistance" and vowed to continue the struggle against oppression. (ANI)

