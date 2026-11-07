Amnesty International condemns Pakistan’s weaponisation of anti-terror laws against human rights lawyers

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 7 (ANI): International civil society organisations, led by Amnesty International, have strongly condemned the sentencing of prominent Pakistani human rights lawyers Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and Hadi Ali Chattha, describing the convictions as part of a wider pattern of politically motivated persecution and misuse of the criminal justice system in Pakistan.

In a joint statement, the organisations criticised the Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court’s October 29 verdict, which sentenced the two lawyers to 10 years in prison under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997 and three years under the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). They were also fined a combined amount of 200,000 rupees. The prison sentences are to run concurrently.

The convictions stem from an October 2024 incident in which the lawyers allegedly removed security barriers on a road in Islamabad during the transportation of the visiting England cricket team. They were convicted under Section 7(h) of the ATA and Sections 186 and 353 of the PPC.

The organisations raised serious concerns over the fairness of the proceedings, alleging that the trial, conducted inside Rawalpindi’s Adiala prison, failed to meet international fair trial standards.

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Reports indicated that the lawyers were confined inside a cage-like courtroom structure, restricting communication with their legal representatives. Their defence team also reportedly faced difficulties accessing them and challenging prosecution evidence.

The statement further criticised the court for delivering its verdict despite a petition filed before the Supreme Court on October 26 seeking a stay on proceedings and the transfer of the case.

Amnesty International and other signatories said the latest convictions must be viewed against a series of legal cases targeting the lawyers.

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On September 17, 2026, the Supreme Court granted them bail and suspended their 17-year sentences under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), linked to social media posts criticising Pakistan’s military and expressing solidarity with Baloch and Pashtun activists.

However, they were arrested again on the same day in another case under anti-terrorism legislation. (ANI)

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