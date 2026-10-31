Amnesty International condemns Pak’s judiciary over conviction of human rights lawyers 

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 31 (ANI): Amnesty International has strongly criticised Pakistan’s judicial system following the conviction and sentencing of human rights lawyers Imaan Mazari-Hazir and Hadi Ali Chattha to ten years in prison by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad.

Reacting to the verdict, Yasmine Ahmed, Senior Director for Regional Human Rights Impact at Amnesty International, described the convictions as an indictment of Pakistan’s justice system, alleging that anti-terrorism laws were being misused to silence human rights defenders and suppress dissent.

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Ahmed said the proceedings had failed to meet basic standards of justice and fair trial, pointing out that the lawyers were initially prevented from attending hearings in person. The trial was subsequently shifted to prison premises, where the two defendants were reportedly kept behind a cage-like structure during court proceedings.

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She alleged that Mazari and Chattha were being targeted for their human rights advocacy and their exercise of freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. Amnesty called on Pakistani authorities to immediately release both lawyers and withdraw all charges against them.

The two lawyers are known for representing activists and marginalised communities affected by enforced disappearances, allegedly unjust state prosecutions and Pakistan’s blasphemy laws.

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On January 24, 2026, they were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 10 to 17 years under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) over social media posts criticising the military and expressing solidarity with Baloch and Pashtun activists.

Although Pakistan’s Supreme Court suspended their sentences and granted them bail on September 17, they were reportedly arrested again on the same day under separate anti-terrorism charges. The cases relate to allegations of raising anti-government slogans and blocking roads during a Baloch activists' protest in March 2025, alongside a separate case involving the alleged removal of security barriers during a cricket match in 2024.

The latest verdict comes amid growing concerns over judicial independence in Pakistan following the 26th and 27th constitutional amendments. (ANI)

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