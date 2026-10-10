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Home / World / Amnesty International raises alarm over Pakistan’s Punjab Anti-terror law threatens fair trial rights

Amnesty International raises alarm over Pakistan’s Punjab Anti-terror law threatens fair trial rights

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ANI
Updated At : 02:25 PM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Islamabad [Pakistan], October 10 (ANI): Amnesty International has criticised Pakistan’s Punjab government over its controversial Anti-Terrorism (Punjab Amendment) Act, 2026, warning that the legislation undermines the right to a fair trial and creates conditions for secret judicial proceedings with limited transparency and accountability.

In a public statement, Amnesty stated that the amendment, passed by the Punjab Assembly on August 31, 2026, introduces sweeping secrecy measures that exceed permissible restrictions on public trials under international human rights law.

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The law amends Pakistan’s Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, by introducing a category of “special security cases” in which proceedings can be conducted at undisclosed secure locations, the identities of judges, prosecutors, defence lawyers, police officers and witnesses can be withheld, and complete trial records can remain sealed.

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Amnesty International stated that the absence of clear criteria for designating such cases gives authorities broad discretionary powers without adequate independent oversight. It said the accused may be unable to challenge the classification of their cases, raising serious concerns about executive interference in judicial proceedings.

The organisation also cautioned that sealed court records could obstruct appeals by preventing defendants from accessing material needed to identify procedural irregularities. The amendment extends these secrecy provisions to appellate proceedings and allows the government to introduce additional measures it considers appropriate.

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The legislation was passed despite objections from opposition lawmakers and civil society groups. Opposition members walked out of the assembly in protest, while several petitions challenging the law have been filed before the Lahore High Court.

Amnesty International noted that Pakistan’s existing anti-terrorism framework has faced repeated criticism from United Nations human rights bodies over its broad definition of terrorism, inadequate procedural safeguards and disproportionate impact on human rights defenders, journalists, ethnic and religious minorities, and political activists.

The organisation also highlighted concerns over similar provisions introduced in Balochistan, citing the life sentences handed to Baloch activists Mahrang Baloch and Sibghatullah Shah in June 2026 following proceedings it described as deeply flawed. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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