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Home / World / Amnesty, rights organisations warn against Thailand's planned deportation of Chinese reporter

Amnesty, rights organisations warn against Thailand's planned deportation of Chinese reporter

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ANI
Updated At : 02:23 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Bangkok [Thailand], July 22 (ANI): A coalition of 59 organisations, including Amnesty International, has called on the Thai government to immediately halt the planned deportation of detained Chinese investigative journalist Bai Zhaodong, warning that sending him back to China could expose him to severe human rights abuses.

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In a joint statement issued, the organisations, representing press freedom, human rights, and journalist advocacy groups, expressed deep concern over reports that Bai faces an imminent risk of being forcibly returned to China.

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Bai is currently being held at Bangkok's Suan Phlu Immigration Detention Centre after remaining in immigration custody since January 2026.

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According to the statement, Chinese authorities issued an arrest warrant against Bai in September 2024 on charges of "extortion", which the organisations describe as politically motivated and fabricated. They also allege that Thai authorities have prevented Bai from leaving Thailand for a safe third country, leaving him vulnerable to deportation.

The groups warned that if Bai is sent back to China, he could face political persecution, arbitrary detention, enforced disappearance, torture, and other serious violations of his fundamental rights.

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They stressed that any forced return would breach Thailand's obligations under the international principle of non-refoulement, which prohibits returning individuals to countries where they face a credible risk of torture or persecution.

The appeal echoes concerns raised by the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights Defenders, Andrea Bolanos Vargas, who urged Thailand to immediately suspend deportation proceedings, facilitate Bai's relocation to a safe country, and ensure his protection as well as access to proper healthcare.

According to the statement, Bai Zhaodong has worked as an investigative journalist in China for more than 25 years and most recently reported for the Beijing-based publication Caijing magazine.

His investigations reportedly exposed an extensive corruption and financial fraud network involving money laundering and other illicit activities.

The findings allegedly implicated local government officials as well as senior members of the Chinese Communist Party.

Following the publication of his investigation, Bai reportedly faced increased surveillance, intimidation, and sustained harassment from both local and central Chinese authorities, prompting fears that he would face serious reprisals if returned to China. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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