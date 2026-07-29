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Home / World / Amnesty seeks Rawalkot probe, says "disturbing reports" reflect "long history of unlawful violence"

Amnesty seeks Rawalkot probe, says "disturbing reports" reflect "long history of unlawful violence"

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ANI
Updated At : 11:58 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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New York [US], July 29 (ANI): Amnesty International has urged Pakistani authorities to order a prompt, independent and transparent investigation into reports that security forces used lethal force against protesters in Rawalakot in Pakistan-administered Jammu and Kashmir, saying the reported violence was consistent with a "long history of unlawful violence" against protesters in the region, as per its press release.

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According to the press release, reacting to reports of violence on the first day of the regional election, Amnesty International's Acting Regional Director for South Asia, Isabelle Lassee, called for an impartial investigation and restoration of internet and mobile services to enable independent verification of events.

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"The disturbing reports emerging from Rawalakot are consistent with the Pakistani authorities' long history of unlawful violence against protesters in Jammu and Kashmir. A prompt, independent, and transparent investigation must be ordered into the security forces' use of force against protesters. So long as an internet and mobile services blackout remains in place, it will severely impede the independent verification of the full extent of the situation on the ground. We urge the Pakistani authorities to restore all communications access and allow media and independent observers into the area," Lassee said, as per the release.

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She also criticised the ban on the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), saying it had heightened tensions surrounding the regional election.

"Tensions around this election are being heightened by the unlawful ban on the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC). Amnesty International has repeatedly called on the Pakistani authorities to lift the ban on this protest movement and stop weaponizing anti-terror laws to silence and arbitrarily detain JAAC members and supporters. The ban cannot be used as an excuse to mete out deadly violence against protesters," she added.

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According to Amnesty International's press release, violence was reported in Rawalakot on July 27, while a political worker was also killed in a clash between supporters of rival parties in Kotli.

The organisation said the JAAC claimed 19 people were killed and dozens injured after security forces fired on protesters, while media outlets reported casualties without confirming a death toll. Police, meanwhile, said two of their personnel were injured.

Amnesty International also noted that mobile internet services have remained suspended in the region since June 5 and that the JAAC was designated a "proscribed organization" under the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Terrorism Act, 2014, on June 5, 2026. It added that media reports indicate at least 40 people have been killed in the run-up to the election, including 34 protesters and six police and paramilitary personnel. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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