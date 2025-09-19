‘Among the worst mayors in the world’: Trump slams London Mayor Sadiq Khan

US President Donald Trump reignited his feud with London Mayor Sadiq Khan during his state visit to the United Kingdom, unleashing another round of sharp criticism in their long-running clash.

Addressing reporters aboard Air Force One on Thursday, Trump disclosed that he had personally asked that Khan not be invited to the state banquet hosted in his honour.

The US President described the London Mayor as "among the worst mayors in the world," accusing him of failures on crime and immigration.

When questioned on Khan's absence from the banquet, Trump said: "I didn't want him there, I asked for him not to be there, I don't want that."

He added, "Sadiq Khan the mayor of London wasn't welcomed, and he did not attend."

"It was requested that he not attend," Trump further remarked, claiming Khan had shown interest in being present at the event.

Continuing his attack, Trump said, "Crime in London is through the roof. Mayor Khan has done a terrible job, and on immigration he's a disaster."