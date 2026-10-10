Andhra-born Dipika Damerla makes Bollywood-style vote appeal to woo voters with property tax promise in Canada Mayor race

Andhra-born politician Dipika Damerla is turning to Bollywood music to connect with voters in her bid to become the next mayor of Mississauga in Canada. In a campaign video that has caught attention for its creative approach, Damerla has reworked a popular Hindi film song to make a key election promise: no increase in property taxes if she becomes mayor.

Damerla shared the video on X with the caption, “After that spicy mayoral debate, here's a little palate cleanser.”

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After that spicy mayoral debate, here's a little palate cleanser. 😂🎶 Bollywood, but make it municipal! Translation: “Here's my promise, my swear, my wish. Property taxes won't increase the day I become Mayor of Mississauga." https://t.co/hmrIrQ8JjI — Dipika Damerla (@DipikaDamerla) October 9, 2026

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Titled Dipika Damerla For Mississauga Mayor, the video features her singing a modified version of the popular Bollywood song Kya Hua Tera Wada. Giving the familiar tune a political twist, she uses it to assure residents that she will not raise property taxes if elected mayor.

The video ends with the campaign slogan, “A city that works”, followed by an appeal to voters to support her candidacy.

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The campaign draws on the familiarity of Hindi film music to deliver a straightforward political message, blending entertainment with a promise aimed at residents concerned about the cost of living.

Who is Dipika Damerla?

According to the City of Mississauga's official website, Damerla was elected to the city council from Ward 7 in 2018. She is a long-time community leader with experience in both municipal and provincial politics.

Before joining the city council, she represented Mississauga East-Cooksville as a Member of Provincial Parliament for seven years. During her tenure, she served as Ontario's Associate Minister of Health and Long-Term Care and Minister of Seniors Affairs.

Her work during that period included championing 350 additional beds for Mississauga Hospital, two new long-term care homes, two new schools and a 40 per cent increase in service on the Milton GO line.

Before entering politics, Damerla worked in corporate banking and ran a small business in Mississauga. She holds an MBA in Finance from the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management.

From Zohran Mamdani to Dipika Damerla, Bollywood enters mayoral campaigns

Damerla's campaign video follows a broader trend of politicians using popular culture and social media to reach voters in unconventional ways.

Zohran Mamdani's New York City mayoral campaign last year drew attention for its Bollywood-inspired videos, which used cinematic storytelling and familiar cultural references to engage audiences.

Damerla is now using a similar approach in Mississauga, turning a well-known Hindi film song into a campaign pitch centred on property taxes.

Whether the musical appeal translates into votes remains to be seen, but the video offers a distinctive way to communicate her election promise to residents.