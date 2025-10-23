DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Andhra CM meets Apex Investments Chairman during his UAE visit

Andhra CM meets Apex Investments Chairman during his UAE visit

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:40 PM Oct 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251023180015
Advertisement

Dubai [UAE], October 23 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday met HE Khalifa Yousif Al Khouri, Chairman of Apex Investments, during his UAE tour, to attract investment for the State.

Advertisement

Sharing an X post, the Chief Minister wrote, "Had a productive meeting with H.E. Khalifa Yousif Al Khouri, Chairman of Apex Investments, to explore investment opportunities in #AndhraPradesh and collaboration on advanced battery storage technologies."

Advertisement

Earlier on Wednesday, CM N Chandrababu Naidu welcomed Rs 100 crore investment from Ravi PNC Menon, Chairman of Dubai-based Sobha Group, for a world-class library in Amaravati.

Advertisement

CM Naidu began his UAE tour to attract investors for the CII Partnership Summit 2025 to be held in Vishakhapatnam, later this year.

Sharing an X post, he wrote, "It was a pleasure meeting Mr Ravi PNC Menon, Chairman of Dubai-based Sobha Group, to explore potential investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh's real estate, hospitality, and tourism sectors. I appreciate their generous Rs 100 crore contribution towards building a world-class library in Amaravati and have invited them to visit Andhra Pradesh."

Advertisement

He also met Satish Sivan, Consul General of Dubai, A. Amarnath, Charge d'Affaires, Embassy of India, and other officials in Dubai, to present Andhra Pradesh as an investment hub.

"I am in the UAE to present Andhra Pradesh as a premier investment hub and highlight our strengths across key growth sectors. Starting off a day of fruitful meetings, it was a pleasure to meet Mr Satish Sivan, Consul General of Dubai; Mr A. Amarnath, Charge d'Affaires, Embassy of India; and officials in Dubai," Naidu wrote on X.

He added, "We discussed enhancing trade relations between India and the UAE and exploring growth opportunities for UAE-based firms in Andhra Pradesh. Our state offers a compelling investment environment for global businesses, and the time to invest is now."

Calling for investors for the CII Partnership Summit 2025, the Andhra CM met with H.E. Major Gen (Retd.) Sharafuddin Sharaf, Vice-Chairman of Sharaf Group; Ramesh S. Ramakrishnan, Chairman of Transworld Group of Companies; and Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, Andhra Pradesh CMO, said.

His visit to the UAE comes after Google's USD 15 billion investment in Andhra Pradesh to establish India's first artificial intelligence hub in Visakhapatnam, catalysing next-generation digital infrastructure and innovation. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts