Andhra CM meets Indian High Commissioner in Singapore, aims to strengthen collaboration

Singapore City [Singapore], July 27(ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday emphasised that progressive policies are currently being implemented in the state to facilitate investments from Singapore-based enterprises.

As part of his official visit to Singapore, CM Chandrababu Naidu met with Shilpak Ambule, the Indian High Commissioner to Singapore.

During the meeting, the High Commissioner highlighted the significant recognition and respect that the 'CBN Brand' commands within Singapore's government and industrial sectors.

Ambule shared insights into Singapore's achievements in diverse areas, its robust economic growth, and the effective public policies being implemented there. He also outlined the contributions and presence of the Indian community in Singapore.

He briefed CM Naidu on the strategies being adopted in Singapore across key sectors such as healthcare, green hydrogen, aviation, semiconductors, ports, and industrial development. He further emphasised the strong diplomatic and economic relationship between India and Singapore, noting that Singaporean firms are particularly interested in exploring investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.

"A great start to my visit to Singapore with a series of productive meetings focused on strengthening collaboration. I met with Dr. Shilpak Ambule, High Commissioner of India to Singapore, for insightful discussions on developments in Andhra Pradesh and Singapore. I also had the pleasure of meeting Mr. Low Cher Ek, CEO and Global Lead for Township, and Mr. Tan Sri Dato' A. K. Nathan, Executive Chairman and Group MD of Eversendai Engineering. We explored opportunities for infrastructure development and investment in Andhra Pradesh," Naidu said in a post on X.

In response, the Andhra Pradesh CM recalled the earlier collaboration with Singapore on the Amaravati capital city project. He noted that, due to certain developments during the 2019-2024 period, Singapore had to withdraw from the initiative. He affirmed that one of the objectives of this visit is to address past misunderstandings and correct the narrative through renewed engagement.

The Chief Minister shared details of the state's newly introduced policies, aimed at attracting investments across sectors.

He further reiterated the state's ambitious goal of achieving 160 gigawatts of green energy generation. He informed the High Commissioner that green hydrogen projects have already been launched in Visakhapatnam (in partnership with NTPC) and Kakinada.

Further, under the India Quantum Mission, Andhra Pradesh is set to establish the country's first-ever Quantum Valley in Amaravati. CM Chandrababu Naidu also announced that global tech leader Google is setting up a data centre in Visakhapatnam.

Highlighting the state's industrial potential, he pointed out that regions like Rayalaseema offer highly conducive conditions for the establishment of defence, aerospace, electronics, and automobile manufacturing units. He expressed that Andhra Pradesh can serve as a strategic gateway for Singaporean investments into India and urged for the necessary support to facilitate this.

Ambule also pointed out that 83 per cent of Singapore's population benefits from public housing projects. In response, Minister P. Narayana provided an overview of Andhra Pradesh's housing initiatives.

Andhra Pradesh Minister for IT and Education, Nara Lokesh, outlined the steps being taken in the education sector, along with the government's future roadmap. He discussed the presence of leading academic institutions already operating in the state and confirmed that Andhra Pradesh is fully prepared to host additional prestigious institutions in the near future.

The Indian High Commissioner informed CM Chandrababu Naidu that technology professionals from Andhra Pradesh are in particularly high demand across Southeast Asia, especially in Singapore. He observed that, much like the United States, Singapore is becoming a major hub attracting Indian students and skilled professionals.

He further noted that the Indian High Commission in Singapore is working closely with the Andhra Pradesh government to facilitate collaboration in this area.

Ambule elaborated on several sectors where Singaporean companies are exploring investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh, including electronics, semiconductor manufacturing, shipbuilding, port operations, data centres, and pharmaceuticals.

Major Asia-Pacific firms headquartered in Singapore, including STT, Keppel, CapitaLand, Equinix, and PSA are considering potential expansion in Andhra Pradesh.

The meeting also focused on collaboration in fields such as artificial intelligence, startups, medical device research, and academic partnerships between universities in AP and Singapore.

The discussions were attended by Ministers, including Nara Lokesh, P. Narayana, and T.G. Bharat, along with senior government officials from Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

