Angola President to visit India from May 1-4

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): João Manuel Gonçalves Laurenço, the president of Angola, will visit India from May 1 to 4 at the invitation of President Droupadi Murmu, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

President Laurenco will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including several Ministers, senior officials, business houses, and the media.

During the visit, the Angolan President will be accorded a ceremonial welcome, call on the President, and hold restricted and delegation-level talks with the Prime Minister. Both leaders will also address key business issues of both countries.

Advertisement

Several MoUs are expected to be signed in the fields of traditional medicine, agriculture, and cultural cooperation.

In October 2015, the Vice President of Angola, Manuel Vicente, visited India to participate in the 3rd India-Africa Summit, during which he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his visit to Johannesburg to attend the BRICS Summit, Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço met PM Modi on July 26, 2018.

Advertisement

India established formal diplomatic relations with Angola in 1985. Since then, it has maintained robust ties with the country. This year marks the 40th anniversary of these relations.

Angola is the Chair of the African Union for the year 2025.

EAM S Jaishankar and Angolan Foreign Minister Tete Antonio met in Kampala on January 18, 2024, on the sidelines of the NAM Ministerial meeting.

Mos VK Singh visited Luanda on July 15, 2015, as the PM's special envoy to personally hand over an invitation for the IAFS III. During the visit, he called on Vice President Manuel Vicente.

MOS (M.J. Akbar) visited Angola on March 15-16, 2018, and held a bilateral meeting with Domingos Custodio Viera Lopes, Secretary of State for International Cooperation and Angolan Communities, on March 16, 2018. The MOU on ICT was signed during the visit.

Angolan Foreign Minister João Bernardo de Miranda visited India in May 2006, and his successor, Georges R. Chikoti, visited India in February 2011 to attend the India-LDC Ministerial Conference in Delhi.

There have been regular political exchanges between India and Angola, including several visits by their dignitaries such as the Agriculture Minister, Finance Minister, Health Minister etc. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)