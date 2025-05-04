New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs said that Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco "specifically" requested India's support in improving healthcare infrastructure in Angola during the delegation level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

Addressing a press briefing on Saturday, MEA secretary (Economic Relations) Dammu Ravi said, "In the health area, there was a lot of discussion. Angolan President Lourenco specifically asked for India's support in healthcare, doctors and paramedical forces. There is a need in great numbers. They are expanding the healthcare sector with the creation of new hospitals in that country. And Honorable Prime Minister mentioned about not only the possibility of supplying vaccines and medicines and pharma products in Africa, but also to be able to set up Janaushadhi units in that country. We will be exploring that opportunity."

MEA officials also informed that discussions were also held on subjects of space and digital infrastructure.

"The new areas of cooperation which were discussed by the two leaders is actually Space. As you know, Angola already has a satellite mission control centre, which is currently assisted by the Russians and the French, but India has low-cost satellite launch technologies and Honorable Prime Minister offered this to Angola. And we will have to see how we can expand this particular area of great interest to both sides. And there is a lot of potential there," he said.

"The Digital Public Infrastructure is another area that was discussed and again there seems to be great promise there and for Angola admittedly it is a new area. But Honorable Prime Minister explained the benefits of it and how it can enhance the governance part, the ease of living part and it was very well received by Honorable President Lourenco and we will see how our exports can take this forward," official added.

Meanwhile, India and Angola have decided to boost their defence cooperation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offering $200 million worth of lines of credit in the defence sector during the visit of Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco. (ANI)

