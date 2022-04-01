Angry protest outside Lankan Prez Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence

Colombo, March 31
The police hurled tear gas shells at angry protesters gathered in front of Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence here on Thursday to seek his resignation as the island nation continued to reel under its worst economic crisis in decades.
A foreign exchange crunch in Sri Lanka has led to shortage of essential goods such as fuel and cooking gas. The protesters accused Rajapaksa’s regime of gross mismanagement. Sri Lanka today turned off streetlights in several parts of Colombo and other towns to conserve electricity. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab Assembly session LIVE updates: 1-day special session gets under way
The legislative business will be taken up for discussion
Russians leave Chernobyl site as fighting rages elsewhere
Soldiers receive ‘significant doses’ of radiation from diggi...
Aviation turbine fuel price hiked by 2 per cent to all-time high
There is, however, no change in the price of petrol and dies...
After 2 years, schools reopen in Delhi-NCR
Schools in national capital have been closed since March 202...