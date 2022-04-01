Angry protest outside Lankan Prez Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence

PTI

Colombo, March 31

The police hurled tear gas shells at angry protesters gathered in front of Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence here on Thursday to seek his resignation as the island nation continued to reel under its worst economic crisis in decades.

A foreign exchange crunch in Sri Lanka has led to shortage of essential goods such as fuel and cooking gas. The protesters accused Rajapaksa’s regime of gross mismanagement. Sri Lanka today turned off streetlights in several parts of Colombo and other towns to conserve electricity. —