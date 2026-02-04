Anita Anand to formally open Canadian Consulate in Greenland

Ottawa [Canada], February 4 (ANI): Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand said that she is set to travel to Nuuk, Greenland, to formally open the Canadian consulate there. Noting that she will meet her counterparts there, Anand said her visit will reiterate the principles of state sovereignty, territorial integrity and cooperation amongst the Arctic states.

Sharing her remarks in a post on X, she further highlighted how Canada is pumping in more than 80 billion dollars in the country's defence and security-- including Arctic security.

Anand said, "This week I will be travelling to Nuuk, Greenland, to formally open the Canadian consulate there. I will be meeting with my Danish and Greenlandian counterpart where I will be reiterating principles of state sovereignty, territorial integrity and cooperation amongst Arctic states including the Nordic five. Here at home we are investing more than 80 billion dollars in Canada's defence and security- incuding Arctic security. We will build Canada strong".

The development follows after French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot in January made clear that the decision by Paris to open a new consulate in Greenland is a clear statement of support for Greenland and Denmark, Globe and Mail reported.

According to Globe and Mail, the French Foreign Minister told LCI television last month, "It's firstly to signal our desire to deepen our presence in every dimension on that territory belonging to the Kingdom of Denmark...It's sending a political signal, but one that's combined with a desire to play a more active role in Greenland."

Globe and Mail further noted that currently only Iceland and the United States have diplomatic consulates in Nuuk although several countries have honorary consuls, who are typically local citizens and provide limited services.

The Arctic territory has received renewed attention after US President Trump had been insisting on negotiations over Greenland over America's national security.

On Saturday, Trump said that negotiations over Greenland have begun and are close to an agreement. Responding to a reporter's question aboard Air Force One on whether there were updates on Greenland negotiations and contacts with European leaders, Trump said the process was already moving forward.

"We have started a negotiation, and I think it's pretty well agreed to. I mean, they want us to do it," Trump said. "I think it's gonna be a good deal for everybody, very important deal actually, from a national security point of view, very, very important deal. I think we're going to make a deal there." (ANI)

