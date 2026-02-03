DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / "Announcements herald an exciting new phase," Indian Envoy to US lauds deal

"Announcements herald an exciting new phase," Indian Envoy to US lauds deal

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:50 AM Feb 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington DC [US], February 3 (ANI): India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Tuesday lauded the India-US deal, saying it would launch vast opportunities for both nations.

Advertisement

Kwatra said that the talks between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi herald an exciting new phase in the partnership between both nations.

Advertisement

In a post on X, he said, "A big WIN for a consequential partnership under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump. India and USA announce trade deal creating vast new opportunities for the two economies and the people of our two great nations. Today's announcements herald an exciting new phase in our partnership."

Advertisement

The deal gave India lower tariff rates than Pakistan. Under the Executive Order issued by US President Donald Trump on July 31, 2025, new reciprocal tariff rates were announced for Pakistan at 19%.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to hold talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Department of State on Tuesday. The meeting is scheduled for 3:30 pm (US local time).

Advertisement

The meeting is part of Jaishankar's three-day visit to the United States, where he is participating in the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial on February 4, hosted by Washington.

Ahead of the ministerial, the US Department of State announced that Secretary Rubio will bring together partners from across the globe to strengthen cooperation on critical mineral supply chains.

The gathering will focus on enhancing international collaboration to secure reliable and resilient supply chains essential for economic and national security, technological leadership, and the energy transition.

Amid this visit, Jaishankar welcomed the recent India-US trade agreement, stating he "welcomed the announcements on bilateral trade."

In a post on X, he highlighted its benefits: "This will create more jobs, spur growth and promote innovation in both economies. It will strengthen 'Make in India' endeavours and encourage trusted technology ties." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts