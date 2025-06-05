DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / Annual births fall to another record low in Japan

Annual births fall to another record low in Japan

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has described the situation as 'a silent emergency'
article_Author
AP
Tokyo, Updated At : 02:40 PM Jun 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Picture for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The number of newborns in Japan is decreasing faster than projected, with the number of annual births falling to another record low last year, according to government data released on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The Health Ministry said 6,86,061 babies were born in Japan in 2024, a drop of 5.7 per cent on the previous year and the first time the number of newborns fell below 7,00,000 since records began in 1899. It's the 16th straight year of decline.

It's about one-quarter of the peak of 2.7 million births in 1949 during the post-war baby boom.

Advertisement

The data in a country of rapidly aging and shrinking population adds to concern about the sustainability of the economy and national security at a time it seeks to increase defence spending.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has described the situation as “a silent emergency” and has promised to promote more flexible working environment and other measures that would help married couples to balance work and parenting, especially in rural areas where family values tend to be more conservative and harder on women.

Advertisement

Japan is one of a number of east Asian countries grappling with falling birth rates and an aging population. South Korea and China have fought for years to encourage families to have more children. Also on Wednesday, Vietnam scrapped decades-old laws limiting families to two children in an effort to stem falling birth rates.

The Health Ministry's latest data showed that Japan's fertility rate also fell to a new low of 1.15 in 2024, from 1.2 a year earlier. The number of marriage was slightly up, to 4,85,063 couples, but the downtrend since the 1970s remains unchanged.

Experts say the government's measures have not addressed a growing number of young people reluctant to marry, largely focusing on already married couples.

The younger generation are increasingly reluctant to marry or have children due to bleak job prospects, a high cost of living and a gender-biased corporate culture that adds extra burdens for women and working mothers, experts say.

Japan's population of about 124 million people is projected to fall to 87 million by 2070, with 40 per cent of the population over 65.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts