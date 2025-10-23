Washington DC [US], October 23 (ANI): The United States has rejected the International Court of Justice (ICJ) rebuking Israel over its Gaza aid restrictions during the war, calling it a "nakedly politicised" non-binding advisory opinion, which "unfairly bashes Israel".

"Another corrupt ruling by the ICJ. As President Trump and Secretary Rubio work tirelessly to bring peace to the region, this so-called 'court' issues a nakedly politicized non-binding "advisory opinion" unfairly bashes Israel and gives UNRWA a free pass for its deep entanglement with and material support for Hamas terrorism", the US Department of State posted on X.

The State Department further accused the ICJ of abusing its discretion on advisory opinions, calling it a "partisan political toll" which can be weaponised against Americans.

"This ICJ's ongoing abuse of its advisory opinion discretion suggests that it is nothing more than a partisan political tool, which can be weaponised against Americans," the State Department's post read.

Earlier today, the International Court of Justice, the UN's top court, issued a landmark opinion rebuking Israel over its Gaza aid restrictions during the war, CNN reported.

Notably, Israel has criticised the opinion, with the country's UN ambassador, Danny Danon, saying that the opinion is "shameful". Israeli officials have also accused the court of being weaponised against Israel.

ICJ ruled that Israel, as an occupying power, is obligated to work with UN agencies to facilitate humanitarian aid in Gaza. This opinion is a significant rebuke of Israel's blockade imposed on the Palestinian enclave earlier this year.

The ICJ also said that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has not violated impartiality rules, and therefore should be supported in its relief efforts.

According to CNN, the opinion was requested by the UN General Assembly in December of last year, after Israel had passed laws banning the UNRWA, curtailing its ability to deliver aid in the region.

"The occupying power may never invoke reasons of security to justify the general suspension of all humanitarian activities in occupied territory," said Judge Iwasawa Yuji of the ICJ while delivering the opinion.

However, the advisory opinion given is non-binding, but is still expected to pressure Israel in cooperating with aid agencies, CNN mentioned. (ANI)

