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Home / World / Another MH-60R Seahawk delivered to Indian Navy as US hails growing defence partnership

Another MH-60R Seahawk delivered to Indian Navy as US hails growing defence partnership

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ANI
Updated At : 12:03 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The US Embassy in India on Friday highlighted the delivery of another MH-60R Seahawk naval helicopter to the Indian Navy, saying the induction reflects the growing strength of the India-US defence partnership.

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In a post on X, the US Embassy in India said that another MH-60R Seahawk naval helicopter, developed by Lockheed Martin, had arrived in India, with the aircraft delivered to the Indian Navy at Kochi last week.

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"Another MH-60R Seahawk naval helicopter touched down on Indian shores! Developed by @LockheedMartin, this highly equipped helicopter was delivered to the @IndianNavy at Kochi last week, with two more arriving this week. Thrilled to see the U.S.-India defense partnership growing stronger," the post said.

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The United States, in December 2025, had announced a significant step in defence cooperation with India after New Delhi signed a sustainment package for the Indian Navy's MH-60R "Seahawk" helicopter fleet.

India's Ministry of Defence had approved a contract worth approximately Rs 7,995 crore (about USD 946 million) to support 24 MH-60R helicopters produced by Lockheed Martin. The agreement aims to improve long-term operational readiness, strengthen interoperability with US forces, and enhance maritime security in the Indian Ocean region.

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India purchased the helicopters under a Foreign Military Sales agreement in 2020. The Indian Navy commissioned the MH 60R Seahawk (a maritime variant of the Blackhawk helicopter) multi-role helicopter in March 2024 at INS Garuda in Kerala's Kochi, marking a pivotal moment in India's defence modernisation journey.

Earlier in December 2025, following the commissioning of the second squadron to operate the helicopter, former Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said that MH-60R helicopters were used during Operation Sindoor, and they "did what they were supposed to do."

At that time, he also lauded the MH-60R helicopters and expressed enthusiasm about the deal with the US to procure 24 additional helicopters.

"MH-60R is a very potent platform, well-proven. We are very happy that we signed the contract for the induction of 24 MH-60R," he said.

The MH-60R Seahawk is a multi-role maritime helicopter capable of anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface missions, search-and-rescue, surveillance and ship-based operations.

Equipped with long-range sensors and compatible weapons, the MH-60R enhances India's ability to detect submarines, protect sea lanes, support carrier groups and respond to maritime threats. It was inducted into the Indian Navy in 2021, with deliveries beginning, and the first squadron, INAS 334, was commissioned at INS Garuda in Kochi.

For surface missions, the helicopter can carry AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, lightweight torpedoes, and machine guns, supported by advanced radar and electro-optical systems to identify and engage hostile surface targets. Its anti-submarine warfare systems include dipping sonar, sonobuoys, multi-mode radar and the Mk-54 torpedo.

Often called the "Romeo", the MH-60 Seahawk is used by the US Navy and partner nations worldwide, serving as a versatile platform for surveillance, search-and-rescue, medical evacuation and warship-based missions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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