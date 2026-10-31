"Another milestone in India’s space journey": MEA congratulates ISRO on GSLV-F18 launch

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) following the successful launch of GSLV-F18 carrying NVS-03, the third satellite in India's next-generation navigation satellite system, calling it an important milestone in strengthening the country's indigenous space-based navigation capabilities.

In a post on X, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Another milestone in India's space journey!"

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Another milestone in India's space journey! The successful launch of GSLV-F18 carrying NVS-03, the third satellite in India’s next-generation navigation satellite system, is an important milestone in strengthening India's indigenous space-based navigation capabilities and critical technologies. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at @isro for their dedication and ingenuity! #ISRO #SpaceTechnology #AatmanirbharBharat #IndiainSpace — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) October 31, 2026

Highlighting the significance of the launch, Jaiswal said, "The successful launch of GSLV-F18 carrying NVS-03, the third satellite in India’s next-generation navigation satellite system, is an important milestone in strengthening India's indigenous space-based navigation capabilities and critical technologies."

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He also congratulated the scientists and engineers involved in the mission, acknowledging their contribution to India's space programme.

"Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at @isro for their dedication and ingenuity!" he added.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated ISRO scientists and engineers on the successful launch, describing the mission as an important step towards strengthening India's indigenous satellite navigation system, NavIC, and advancing self-reliance in critical technologies.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said that the satellite's enhanced capabilities would further strengthen navigation services and benefit people across the country.

"Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at ISRO on the successful launch of GSLV-F18 carrying NVS-03. This mission marks an important step in strengthening NavIC, our indigenous satellite navigation system. Equipped with enhanced capabilities, NVS-03 will further our pursuit of self-reliance in critical technologies and support navigation services that benefit our people. The dedication and ingenuity of our space scientists continue to make our nation proud," PM Modi said.

ISRO launched the NVS-03 navigation satellite aboard the GSLV-F18 rocket on Friday. The satellite successfully separated from the launch vehicle and was injected into its intended Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

NVS-03 is the third satellite in ISRO's next-generation navigation satellite series, envisaged to ensure continuity of navigation services under the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS).

The satellite carries an indigenous atomic clock along with procured atomic clocks. It also incorporates the L1 navigation signal in addition to the existing L5 and S-band signals, expanding the capabilities of NavIC.

The system is designed to provide coverage over India's landmass and an area extending 1,500 kilometres beyond its geopolitical boundary. (ANI)

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