Anti-govt protests erupt for second day at Iran universities amid tensions with US

Tehran [Iran], February 23 (ANI): Anti-government protests continued for a second consecutive day across several university campuses in Iran's two largest cities, Tehran and Mashhad, New York Times reported, citing student groups and human rights organisations, even as authorities maintain a crackdown on dissent.

The demonstrations were reported at least seven university campuses in Tehran, and in the northeastern city of Mashhad, student groups said. Videos verified by international media showed students gathering and chanting slogans despite heightened security.

The protests mark some of the first major campus unrest since security forces suppressed nationwide demonstrations in January. According to rights groups, thousands were killed during the crackdown, while the Iranian government has said more than 3,000 people died in unrest it blamed on "terrorists" backed by Israel and the United States. Rights organisations estimate the death toll to be significantly higher and say around 40,000 people have been arrested since then, New York Times reported.

The earlier protests had called for an end to the rule of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The renewed protests began on Saturday, coinciding with the start of a new academic semester. Students reportedly wore black on Sunday to mourn those killed in previous demonstrations. Gatherings were reported at institutions including the Tehran University of Art and the Iran University of Science and Technology, according to student accounts.

While the Iranian government has not formally acknowledged the latest protests, state media have reported tensions on campuses. Hossein Goldansaz, deputy for social affairs at the University of Tehran, was quoted by the semiofficial Mehr News Agency as warning students against "radical slogans" and violence, the New York Times reported.

The unrest comes amid growing concerns in Iran over the possibility of military conflict with the United States. Residents have reportedly begun stockpiling essential supplies amid fears of escalation.

Negotiations between Washington and Tehran aimed at limiting Iran's nuclear and military capabilities have yet to achieve a breakthrough. The United States has increased its military presence in the region in preparation for a potential conflict, regional officials have said.

Talks between the two countries, brokered by Oman, are scheduled to resume in Switzerland on Thursday. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with CBS's "Face the Nation" that "a solution is achievable," but reiterated that Tehran would not give up its right to uranium enrichment.

Omid Memarian, a senior fellow at the Washington-based human rights organisation DAWN, said the protests reflect public frustration. "The government cannot indefinitely invoke the possibility of war to justify silencing dissent," he said.

It remains unclear how large the current protests are or whether they will expand further. Student groups indicated plans to continue demonstrations for a third day, with some in the central city of Isfahan vowing to join in the coming days. (ANI)

