Anti-hijab protest continues in Iran

Dubai, September 23

Protesters across Iran continued to clash violently with security forces on Friday following the death of a young woman in police custody, as Iranian media suggested the toll from the unrest could be as high as 26, without offering details.

Although the scope of protests across some dozen Iranian cities and towns remains unclear, the movement represents the widest unrest since 2019, when rights groups said hundreds of people were killed in a violent crackdown. Iran has also disrupted internet access to the outside world, according to internet traffic monitor Netblocks, and tightened restrictions on popular platforms such as Instagram and WhatsApp used to organise rallies.

As many as 26 protesters and policemen have been killed since the protests erupted last Saturday after the funeral of the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

He said official statistics would be released later, but in past times of turmoil the Iranian government has not offered official toll.

The deputy governor of Qazvin, Abolhasan Kabiri, said a citizen and paramilitary officer had been killed in the unrest that rocked two cities in the north-western province.

The crisis unfolding in Iran began as a public outpouring over the death of Amini, a young woman from a north-western Kurdish town, who was arrested by the country’s morality police in Tehran last week for allegedly violating its strictly-enforced dress code. The police said she died of a heart attack and was not mistreated, but her family has cast doubt on that account.— AP