'Anti-India sentiment is a weapon': Bangladeshi theatre actress Rokeya Prachy slams Yunus govt over T20 WC boycott

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Bangladeshi theatre actress and director Rokeya Prachy has condemned the interim government's refusal to play T20 World Cup matches in India, labeling it a "weaponised" political move.

Prachy told ANI on Friday that Muhammad Yunus's administration is using "anti-India sentiment" to drive a wedge between the nations, asserting that the general public remains grateful for India's support since 1971.

"It's their common practice, anti-India sentiments. This is their weapon to use against India. It's not the views of the whole country's people. The general people don't think like this. It's Dr Muhammad Yunus and his religious and political team's position. It's not the general people's position. We still feel India is our friend and we are grateful because of 1971," She said.

Awami League leader Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury Nowfel criticised the Bangladesh government's decision to boycott T20 World Cup matches in India, calling it a "cheap political ploy by the government".

"Even some of the leaders of BNP, who are now the de facto government in the country, have expressed dissatisfaction with this unreasonable and eccentric decision. Because this government has failed in everything, they are now trying to play this anti-Indianism card in order to deflect public opinion and public attention. It's just a cheap political ploy by the government," he said.

The leaders' reactions came after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had earlier requested that the ICC shift its ICC T20 World Cup matches outside India to Sri Lanka, citing "security and safety concerns" for its players.

ICC on Wednesday rejected the BCB's request to move their matches out of India for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup via video conference, which was convened to discuss the way forward. The BCB President, Aminul Islam Bulbul, confirmed on Thursday that the BCB stands firm in its decision not to play its ICC Men's World Cup matches in India, following the ICC's rejection of its request.

On Friday, the International Cricket Council Chairman Jay Shah will contemplate strict action against Bangladesh if they do not agree to tour India for the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup 2026, ICC sources said.

As per the current schedule, Bangladesh are scheduled to kick off their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on February 7 against two-time champions West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The Litton Das-led side is then scheduled to face Italy on February 9 at the same venue before facing England in Kolkata again. After facing England, Bangladesh are scheduled to travel to Mumbai to play Nepal at Wankhede Stadium. (ANI)

