Islamabad [Pakistan], February 2 (ANI): The start of the new year in Pakistan saw a sharp resurgence in anti-state incidents, resulting in higher casualties among militants, civilians, and security personnel, according to official figures. Dawn reported that data from the Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) indicated a 43 percent rise in combat-related deaths in January 2026 compared to December 2025.

Advertisement

A total of 361 people lost their lives during the month, including 242 militants, 73 civilians, and 46 security force members , Dawn added. According to report, the number of militant attacks also rose, with PICSS recording 87 incidents nationwide in January, up 28 percent from the 68 attacks in December 2025.

Advertisement

Dawn reported that Balochistan remained relatively calm for most of the month but violence surged dramatically during the final two days. Coordinated assaults by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) on at least 12 sites, followed by counter-operations, drew nationwide attention. The province also experienced at least three suicide attacks, two of which were claimed by the BLA, resulting in the deaths of around 172 militants, mostly in the last two days of January, Dawn reported. Compared to December, civilian deaths jumped by 143 percent, militant fatalities rose by 35 percent, and security personnel losses increased by seven percent.

Advertisement

The recent surge in violence in Pakistan also reflects the state's own shortcomings in curbing militancy, highlighting an anti-Pakistan dimension rooted in internal governance failures. Denial of justice, weak law enforcement, inconsistent security operations, and intelligence gaps have allowed militant networks to regroup and escalate attacks, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Civilian casualties and rising fatalities among security forces indicate that the government's strategies are reactive rather than preventive.

The regions like Balochistan remains Pakistan's most volatile region, largely due to long-standing grievances, denial of justice, and socio-political marginalisation. Weak governance, inconsistent security measures, and limited local development have fueled resentment, allowing armed groups like the BLA to orchestrate attacks. Rising attacks, civilian casualties, and clashes with security forces highlight how systemic neglect continues to destabilise the province. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)