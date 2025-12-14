DT
Home / World / "Antisemitism has no place": Rubio condemns Bondi Beach terror attack in Australia

"Antisemitism has no place": Rubio condemns Bondi Beach terror attack in Australia

ANI
Updated At : 07:36 PM Dec 14, 2025 IST
Washington, DC [US], December 14 (ANI): United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned the terrorist attack in Australia that targeted a Jewish celebration, expressing solidarity with the victims, the Jewish community and the Australian people.

In a post on X, Rubio said, "The United States strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Australia targeting a Jewish celebration." He underlined that "Antisemitism has no place in this world," and added, "Our prayers are with the victims of this horrific attack, the Jewish community, and the people of Australia."

Rubio's remarks came as details emerged about a deadly shooting at Australia's Bondi Beach, which police said was a targeted attack against the country's Jewish community, CNN reported.

At least 11 people were killed and 29 others injured in the attack, police said during a press conference, adding that details about the victims have not yet been released.

Police said two suspects were involved in the shooting. One suspect is in custody in critical condition, while the other was shot dead at the scene. Authorities said the identities of the alleged attackers have not been disclosed.

The shooting took place while more than 1,000 people were gathered at Bondi Beach for a Hanukkah celebration. Police said the assault was "designed to target Sydney's Jewish community," pointing to the intent behind the attack.

Authorities said the timing of the incident on the first day of Hanukkah, along with other factors including the weapons used and the actions of the offenders, led police to declare the incident a terrorist attack a few hours after the shooting, CNN reported.

Reacting to the incident, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese issued a message to the Jewish community, saying, "Your fellow Australians stand with you tonight in condemning this act of terror." He added that the country would never submit to "division, violence or hatred."

The attack also prompted reactions from Israel, with several Israeli officials accusing the Australian government of allowing a rise in antisemitism.

Meanwhile, the Jewish Council of Australia described the incident as a "horrific act of antisemitic violence during the Jewish festival of light and hope." In a statement, the council said that "many within our community have just received the worst news of their lives," adding, "In moments like this, we hold each other close." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

