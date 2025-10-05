Antisemitism intensifying worldwide since october 7 Hamas attack, report warns

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 5 (ANI/WAM): Two years after the deadly October 7, 2023, Hamas attack in Israel, antisemitism has surged into a global crisis, according to a new report by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM). The report warns that hatred of Jews has not only persisted but intensified, spreading across borders and into mainstream society.

"The Hamas massacre was not only an attack on Israel; it was a turning point for Jews everywhere," said Sacha Roytman Dratwa, CEO of the U.S.-based CAM. "Two years later, the wounds have not healed -- and the hatred has not faded. What followed was the largest surge in antisemitism in modern history -- and that surge has not slowed. It has deepened, spread, and been excused."

CAM's Antisemitism Research Centre documented 13,339 incidents worldwide between October 7, 2023, and October 1, 2025. The final three months of 2023 alone nearly matched the total number of cases recorded in all of 2022, while 2024 shattered previous records with more than 6,300 incidents -- double the year before. The United States has seen a particularly sharp rise, with antisemitic acts on university campuses almost tripling from 249 in 2022 to 742 in 2024. The trend has continued into 2025, with over 5,100 incidents already reported by early October and projections nearing 6,800 by year's end.

The types of attacks documented range from violent assaults and vandalism to harassment, intimidation, and threats to Jews' freedom to live and worship safely. CAM describes the situation as unprecedented in modern times, with antisemitism spreading and normalizing in ways that endanger not only Jewish communities but also the democratic values of societies worldwide.

"This is no longer a Jewish problem. It is a moral test for humanity," Dratwa said. "When Jews are targeted with impunity, every democratic value is endangered. Silence is complicity -- and silence is exactly what hatred feeds on. Every person must decide: turn away, or take a stand. The fight against antisemitism is the fight for truth, freedom, and human dignity itself."

Most recently, two British Jews were killed when a Syrian-born British citizen rammed his car into a group of Jewish worshipers and began stabbing people outside a Manchester synagogue during the Yom Kippur holiday on Thursday.

CAM's findings come on the heels of a report that warned since the October 7 attack, global antisemitism has reached levels unseen in decades and is eroding Diaspora Jewry's resilience.

"This is a troubling and alarming report with many challenges, definitely following October 7 and the impact on Jewish communities all over the world," said Israeli President Isaac Herzog as the Jewish People Policy Institute's report was presented to him in Jerusalem in September. "What's most important for us is Jewish resilience, the ability of all communities to function and flourish amidst these challenges, and, of course, keep the centrality of Israel in their heart and in their deeds, and most importantly, to see our hostages back home and an end to the war."

Approximately 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 48 remaining hostages, about 20 are believed to be alive. (ANI/WAM)

