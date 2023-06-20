Antony Blinken meets Xi Jinping, says no pact on direct military-level talks yet

Beijing, June 19

China and the United States agreed on Monday to try and stabilise their intense rivalry to avoid veering into conflict, but did not announce any major breakthroughs during a rare visit to Beijing by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

China hopes to see a sound and steady relationship with the US and believes that the two countries can overcome various difficulties. Xi Jinping, Chinese president Stable relations The two countries have an obligation and responsibility to manage their relationship and the United States is committed to doing that. Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State

Blinken told CBS news after the meeting that there was no agreement yet on resuming direct military-to-military communication between the US and China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed “progress” after shaking hands with Blinken at the Great Hall of the People, a grand venue usually reserved for greeting heads of state.

Blinken, the first holder of his post to meet the Chinese leader since 2018, told reporters he had raised contentious issues such as Taiwan, the democratic island Beijing claims as its own.

And while he said the two sides had not moved forward on establishing regular military-to-military communications - a major concern for the wider world — he expected more senior US officials would visit China in coming weeks.

It had been hoped their roughly 30-minute meeting could help facilitate a summit between Xi and US President Joe Biden later in the year.

Biden and Xi last met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia in November, pledging more frequent communication, although ties since then have deteriorated over Taiwan, espionage accusations and other concerns.

“The two sides have also made progress and reached the agreement on some specific issues. This is very good,” Xi told Blinken.

Blinken responded by saying the two countries “have an obligation and responsibility” to manage their relationship and that the United States was “committed to doing that”.

His meetings in Beijing, including talks with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi and foreign minister Qin Gang, had been “candid and constructive”, he added.

He also urged the US not to “hurt China’s legitimate rights and interests”, a signal of potential flashpoints such as Taiwan. But Xi’s comments, and the diplomatic choreography of the visit, appeared to signal a will to make progress, analysts said.

“We must take a responsible attitude toward the people, history and the world, and reverse the downward spiral of US-China relations,” Wang said during the meeting with Blinken. — Reuters