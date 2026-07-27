"Any attack on Iran always comes with a cost": Iraninan diplomat warns Ukraine after attack on vessel

Tehran [Iran], July 27 (ANI): Head of the Iranian parliament's National Security Commission, Ebrahim Azizi, on Sunday issued a warning to Ukraine for its attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea that claimed the life of one sailor and injured another.

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In a post on X, Azizi affirmed that the Ukrainian actions will "not go unanswered," reflecting Iran's resolve to respond to threats and attacks.

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"Any attack on Iran always comes with a cost, and that remains true today; the U.S. and Israel are well aware of this. Ukraine, too, may soon come to understand that Iran does not let actions go unanswered," he wrote, adding, "The list of those who have miscalculated continues to increase!"

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Any attack on Iran always comes with a cost, and that remains true today; the U.S. and Israel are well aware of this. Ukraine, too, may soon come to understand that Iran does not let actions go unanswered. The list of those who have miscalculated continues to increase! — ابراهیم عزیزی (@Ebrahimazizi33) July 26, 2026

His remarks come after Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Sunday condemned Ukraine's strike on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, warning that the incident "cannot go unanswered", accusing Kyiv of violating the UN Charter.

In a post on X, Araghchi alleged that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had ordered the strike on the Iranian vessel, killing a sailor, and claimed it was carried out "at Israel's behest to drag Europe into its war."

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"Zelenskyy has attacked an Iranian commercial vessel, killing a sailor. A blatant UN Charter violation done at Israel's behest to drag Europe into its war," Araghchi said.

He added that in calls with European Union High Representative Kaja Kallas and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, he had made it clear that "what the freeloader in Kyiv did CANNOT GO UNANSWERED."

Araghchi's remarks came after Iran earlier summoned Ukraine's acting charge d'affaires in Tehran to lodge a formal protest over the incident.

According to Iran's official news agency IRNA, Assistant Foreign Minister and Director General for Eurasia Manouchehr Moradi conveyed Tehran's strong protest, calling the strike on the Iranian commercial vessel a "hostile and criminal act."

Moradi said the strike violated the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter, amounted to an act of aggression, and posed "a clear threat to the security of all littoral states." He said Ukraine must be held accountable for the incident and those responsible must be punished.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry also said that Tehran "will firmly defend its national security and interests and will not leave attacks on the lives and property of its citizens unanswered."

The diplomatic protest followed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's post on X that Ukraine had carried out long-range strikes against military-related targets in Russia, including in the Caspian Sea. (ANI)

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