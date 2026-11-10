"Any future arrangements must respect sovereignty": US, Ukraine, European partners meet ahead of talks with Russia

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 10 (ANI): US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff on Tuesday said that the United States, Ukraine and European partners had discussed security guarantees for Ukraine, post-war European security arrangements and mechanisms to prevent escalation ahead of the upcoming trilateral discussions with Russia in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11.

In a statement shared on X, Witkoff said, "Ahead of the upcoming trilateral discussions with Russia, representatives of the United States, Ukraine, and European partners met to continue their close coordination on efforts to end the war in Ukraine and establish the conditions for a durable peace, including support for robust security guarantees as part of any settlement."

Statement on Meeting Between the United States, Ukraine, and European Partners: Ahead of the upcoming trilateral discussions with Russia, representatives of the United States, Ukraine, and European partners met to continue their close coordination on efforts to end the war in Ukraine and establish the conditions for a durable peace, including support for robust security guarantees as part of any settlement. Discussions took place collaboratively between the United States, Ukraine, and European partners, reflecting their shared objectives, ongoing consultations, and commitment to Euro-Atlantic security. Participants emphasized that any future arrangements must respect sovereignty, territorial integrity, independent decision-making, and provide credible security guarantees for Ukraine. The shared objective is to develop a practical and mutually reinforcing security framework that strengthens Ukraine’s long-term security and builds the confidence necessary to reach a negotiated settlement. Alongside a central focus on a lasting peace, the discussion covered how to build upon existing European security institutions and agreements following the conclusion of the war in Ukraine. Participants further recognized that addressing post-war security concerns and reducing the risk of conflict are essential. They discussed how to ensure strong mechanisms for managing risk and avoiding dangerous escalation. The participants reaffirmed their shared commitment to a strong post-war European security architecture and arrangements, and were clear that a strong NATO will remain central to Euro-Atlantic collective defense. The United States, Ukraine, and European partners will continue working in close partnership throughout the negotiating process, with the shared objective of moving toward broader multilateral discussions involving European partners and achieving a comprehensive and lasting peace. — Special Envoy Steve Witkoff (@SEPeaceMissions) November 10, 2026

Highlighting the shared objectives of the participating countries, he said, "Discussions took place collaboratively between the United States, Ukraine, and European partners, reflecting their shared objectives, ongoing consultations, and commitment to Euro-Atlantic security."

The participants also emphasised the need to safeguard Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity as part of any future settlement.

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"Participants emphasized that any future arrangements must respect sovereignty, territorial integrity, independent decision-making, and provide credible security guarantees for Ukraine," the statement said.

Witkoff further said that the discussions aimed at developing a security framework that would strengthen Ukraine's long-term security and build confidence towards a negotiated settlement.

"The shared objective is to develop a practical and mutually reinforcing security framework that strengthens Ukraine’s long-term security and builds the confidence necessary to reach a negotiated settlement," he said.

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The discussions also covered the broader European security architecture following the conclusion of the war, including the role of existing European security institutions and agreements.

"Alongside a central focus on a lasting peace, the discussion covered how to build upon existing European security institutions and agreements following the conclusion of the war in Ukraine," Witkoff said.

He further highlighted the importance of addressing post-war security concerns and preventing the possibility of renewed conflict.

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"Participants further recognized that addressing post-war security concerns and reducing the risk of conflict are essential. They discussed how to ensure strong mechanisms for managing risk and avoiding dangerous escalation," the statement said.

Reaffirming the importance of collective security arrangements in Europe, Witkoff said, "The participants reaffirmed their shared commitment to a strong post-war European security architecture and arrangements, and were clear that a strong NATO will remain central to Euro-Atlantic collective defense."

He also underlined continued coordination between Washington, Kyiv and European partners during the negotiating process, saying, "The United States, Ukraine, and European partners will continue working in close partnership throughout the negotiating process, with the shared objective of moving toward broader multilateral discussions involving European partners and achieving a comprehensive and lasting peace."

The meeting comes ahead of the trilateral discussions between the United States, Ukraine and Russia scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11.

Earlier, US Special Envoy for Peace Missions Jared Kushner said that Washington was working towards a negotiated solution to end the war and achieve lasting peace in Ukraine.

In a post on X on Monday (local time), Kushner said, "President Trump is determined to bring an end to this horrible war, which has caused enormous loss of life, destruction, and suffering. We are working hard to find a negotiated solution that can deliver lasting peace and create the conditions for a sovereign, secure, and prosperous Ukraine within a more stable European security environment."

It was at this time in the post that Kushner informed that before beginning two days of trilateral talks with Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi, Witkoff and he would meet partners from Ukraine, the European Union, NATO, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Italy.

"Before beginning the two days of trilateral talks with Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi, @SEPeaceMissions and I will meet with our partners from Ukraine, the EU, NATO, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Italy to continue the close consultation and coordination we have undertaken on European security and Ukraine’s postwar future over the past several weeks," he said.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in France.

The two leaders discussed ongoing negotiations to end the war, energy resilience and defence cooperation as Washington continues diplomatic efforts to facilitate a peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv.

In a post on X, Rubio described the meeting as productive and reiterated the US commitment to securing a lasting resolution to the conflict.

“Productive meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister @Andrii_Sybiha. We discussed ongoing negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine war, energy resilience, and defense cooperation. The United States remains focused on achieving a durable and lasting peace,” Rubio said.

The meeting comes amid renewed diplomatic efforts by Washington to bring an end to the conflict, which has entered its fifth year, with US President Donald Trump expressing optimism over the ongoing peace negotiations in Abu Dhabi from November 10-11.

Speaking on Monday (local time), Trump said discussions between Russian and Ukrainian delegations were progressing and expressed hope that both sides would reach an agreement.

“I just think that Ukraine and Russia are tired of fighting... I can get them together, and we are meeting right now as we speak, and the meetings are going okay,” Trump said, while claiming that around 25,000 people were being killed every month.

Rubio had earlier emphasised that post-war security guarantees for Ukraine would be crucial to any potential settlement, adding that the proposed arrangements would need acceptance from both Kyiv and Moscow.

“Concepts have been discussed about what security guarantees could look like post-conflict... It will be key to ultimately being able to end the war is an understanding that Ukraine will feel secure after the war. It has to be something that Russia agrees to as well for it to work,” Rubio said. (ANI)

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