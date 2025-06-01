Any kind of terrorism, religious extremism is unacceptable in Africa: Ethiopian leader

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], May 31 (ANI): Speaker of the House of Ethiopia, Tagesse Chafo, has highlighted "very long-standing relationship" between India and his country and stressed the importance of working together with New Delhi and international organisations to eradicate terrorism.

Advertisement

Speaking to ANI, he said: "We have to work together with the people of India and all relevant authorities in the African Union and the UN to eradicate this evil act."

"India and Ethiopia have a very long-standing relationship. Terrorism happens in some parts of Africa. Any kind of terrorism and religious extremism is unacceptable in Africa. We have to stand together. A global coalition is very important," he added.

Advertisement

The Supriya Sule-led delegation is in Ethiopia. The delegation includes Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP), Vikramjit Singh Sahney (AAP), Manish Tewari (Congress), Anurag Singh Thakur (BJP), Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (TDP), Anand Sharma (Congress), V Muraleedharan (BJP), and former diplomat Syed Akbaruddin.

On Saturday, the delegation had several meetings, including one with Adem Farah, Vice President of the Prosperity Party, Ethiopia's ruling party; a meeting with the Peace and Security Council of the African Union at its Headquarters; meeting with former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, and also met with Tagesse Chaffo, Speaker of the House of Peoples' Representatives of Ethiopia and members of the House.

Advertisement

The delegation had arrived at Bole International Airport in Ethiopia on Friday, where they were received and welcomed by the Ambassador of India to Ethiopia, Anil Kumar Rai.

Recently, the delegation concluded its diplomatic visit to South Africa with a series of meetings at India House in Pretoria, the administrative capital of South Africa, involving political leaders, think tanks, and the Indian diaspora.

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the Modi government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism and India's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Seven all-party delegations are taking part in various outreach programmes in the countries they are assigned to.

The delegations aim to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its fight against cross-border terrorism.

The seven delegations are visiting Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Algeria, the UK, France, Germany, the EU, Italy, Denmark, Indonesia, Malaysia, Korea, Japan, Singapore, the UAE, Liberia, Congo, Sierra Leone, the US, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, Colombia, Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, Russia, Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)