Appeal pending, US court stays extradition of 26/11 plotter Rana

Washington, August 22

Overriding the Biden administration’s appeal, a US court has ordered a stay on the extradition of Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana to India where he has been facing a trial for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Rana, 62, has appealed before the Ninth Circuit Court against the order by a US District Court in the Central District of California that denied the writ of habeas corpus. District Judge Dale S Fischer stated that Rana’s extradition was being stayed pending the conclusion of his appeal before the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

In doing so, the judge overrode the government’s recommendations that there should be no stay on Rana’s extradition.

Rana faces charges for his role in the Mumbai attacks and is known to be associated with Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has asked Rana to submit his argument before October 10 and the US Government has been asked to submit its response by November 8. Judge Fischer wrote that Rana has shown that he is likely to suffer significant irreparable harm absent a stay. He will be extradited to India for a trial on serious crimes with no hope for a review of his arguments or hope for his return to the US.

India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been probing Rana’s role in the 26/11 attacks carried out by terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba group. A total of 166 people, including six Americans, were killed in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks by 10 terrorists from Pakistan. — PTI

Main conspirator

Rana is one of the main conspirators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. His plea is pending before the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

