Appeals court reject Trump's effort to block Pence testimony

Washington, April 27

A federal appeals court on Wednesday night moved former Vice President Mike Pence closer to appearing before a grand jury investigating efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election, rejecting a bid by lawyers for former President Donald Trump to block the testimony.

It was not immediately clear what day Pence might appear before the grand jury, which for months has been investigating the events preceding the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol and efforts by Trump and his allies to subvert the election outcome.

But Pence’s testimony, coming as he inches toward a likely entrance in the 2024 presidential race, would give prosecutors a key first-person account as they press forward with their inquiry. — AP