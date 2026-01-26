Colombo [Sri Lanka], January 26 (ANI): Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya extended 77th Republic Day greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India on Monday. Amarasuriya underscored the "close and multifaceted" partnership between the two countries.

The Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, in an official message, said, " I extend my warm greetings to Your Excellency and to the people of India on the auspicious occasion of the 77th Republic Day of India."

She said that the partnership is anchored in shared "civilizational" ties and strengthened through practical cooperation in areas such as economic recovery, connectivity, energy, health, and people-centric development.

"Sri Lanka greatly values its close and multifaceted partnership with India, anchored in shared civilizational ties and strengthened through practical cooperation in areas such as economic recovery, connectivity, energy, health, and people-centric development," she said.

Amarasuriya also appreciated India's "timely, consistent, and generous support, especially in times of difficulty, " which, according to her, has continued to contribute significantly to the country's "ongoing recovery and reform efforts".

"I take this opportunity to convey Sri Lanka's appreciation for India's timely, consistent, and generous support, especially in times of difficulty, which has and continues to contribute significantly to our ongoing recovery and reform efforts," she said.

The Prime Minister of Sri Lanka also said that she is looking forward to working "closely" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to further "deepen" relations between the two countries for the "mutual benefit" of the citizens and for stability and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region.

"I look forward to continuing to work closely with Your Excellency to further deepen cooperation between our two countries for the mutual benefit of our peoples and for stability and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region," she said.

She wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi good health and "continued progress and prosperity" for the people of India. She, in the end, said, "I wish Your Excellency good health and the people of India continued progress and prosperity."

Sri Lanka's Leader of the Opposition and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader Sajith Premadasa also extended greetings to India on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day celebrations on Monday and wished for the Republic "to continue to grow stronger". He also appreciated the country's "enduring" commitment to democracy.

The Leader of Oppositon of Sri Lanka, through his official X post, said that India's enduring commitment to democracy stands as a reminder that institutions, resilience, and the will of the people still matter.

Through his official X post, he said, "On Indian Republic Day, I extend my warm wishes to the people of India. In a turbulent world, India's enduring commitment to democracy stands as a reminder that institutions, resilience, and the will of the people still matter. May your republic continue to grow stronger." (ANI)

