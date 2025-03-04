Arab leaders meet in Egypt to approve counterproposal to Trump’s Gaza plan

Arab leaders meeting in Egypt are set to approve a counterproposal to President Donald Trump’s call for the Gaza Strip to be depopulated and transformed into a beach destination.

The summit on Tuesday hosted by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi is expected to include the leaders of regional heavyweights Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, whose support is seen as crucial for any post-war plan.

Egypt has developed an alternative plan in which Palestinians would be relocated to safe areas inside Gaza equipped with mobile homes and shelters while its cities are rebuilt.

Hamas would cede power to an interim administration of political independents until a reformed Palestinian Authority can assume control.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, an opponent of Hamas, was attending the summit.

Israel has ruled out any role for the Palestinian Authority in Gaza and along with the United States has demanded Hamas’ disarmament. The fragile ceasefire that took hold in January is meanwhile in limbo and the war could resume.

Trump shocked the region last month when he suggested Gaza’s roughly 2 million residents be resettled in other countries. He said the United States would take ownership of the war-ravaged territory and redevelop it into a Middle Eastern “Riviera”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu embraced the proposal, which was roundly rejected by Palestinians, Arab countries and human rights experts, who said it would likely violate international law.

Palestinian health officials say 29 children have been evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Jordan for medical treatment.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II offered to take in 2,000 children for medical treatment during a White House meeting with President Donald Trump last month.

The offer came after Trump suggested Jordan and Egypt accept large numbers of Palestinian refugees from Gaza as part of his proposal to depopulate the war-ravaged territory and redevelop it as a tourist destination. The two Arab countries, both close US allies, have adamantly rejected any such plan.

Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza said the 29 children, accompanied by 43 relatives, travelled to Israel en route to Jordan for treatment.

Jordan said the 2,000 children would be brought to the kingdom in batches, with each child accompanied by up to two family members. It said the initiative was part of its broader humanitarian efforts in Gaza, where it has established field hospitals and airdropped aid.