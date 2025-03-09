DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Arab League condemns violence targeting government forces, civilians in Syria

Arab League condemns violence targeting government forces, civilians in Syria

The General Secretariat of the League of Arab States expressed its concern over the developments of the security situation in the Sahel region of Syria and the clashes that took place there.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:02 AM Mar 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Cairo [Egypt], March 8 (ANI/WAM): The General Secretariat of the League of Arab States expressed its concern over the developments of the security situation in the Sahel region of Syria and the clashes that took place there.

In a statement, the Arab League expressed its condemnation of the acts of violence that targeted government forces and the random killings, reiterating its refusal to any external meddling into Syria's affairs and security.

The statement called for bolstering efforts for security and stability in Syria and fending off any plans for destabilising the Arab country. (ANI/WAM)

Advertisement

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper