Arab League, Gulf Cooperation Council condemn Iranian strikes on member states; Tehran says MoU suspended after US attacks

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], July 18 (ANI): The Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have united in a wave of strong diplomatic condemnation of Tehran following Iran's series of coordinated missile and drone strikes targeting vital civilian and utility infrastructure across several countries in West Asia, including Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan.

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The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is a powerful political, economic, and military alliance comprising six Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain. While the Arab League is a regional intergovernmental organisation of 22 states across the Middle East, North Africa, and the Horn of Africa.

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They labelled the military escalation a severe breach of international law, warning of catastrophic wider security repercussions.

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The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Al-Budaiwi, forcefully denounced the strikes on civilian infrastructure. In a statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Al-Budaiwi emphasised the extreme danger of the current escalation.

"What Iran has undertaken is an extremely dangerous escalation and a grave violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, and war crimes that necessitate international accountability and prosecution," Al-Budaiwi stated.

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Echoing these concerns, Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy warned that the reckless offensive represents a deliberate attempt by Tehran to expand the theatre of war.

According to Kuwait News Agency, Fahmy stressed that regional tolerance for such aggressive manoeuvres has been exhausted.

"The escalating pace of Iran's brazen attacks on Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq reflects an aggressive approach that cannot be tolerated or accepted," the Arab League chief warned.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) also condemned the drone and missile strikes "in the strongest terms," affirming that the hostilities represent a "flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly nations and a threat to their security and stability."

The UAE added that it stands in full solidarity with Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan, backing all self-defence measures.

"The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the renewed hostile attacks by Iran targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, and the Haschemit Kingdom of Jordan with missiles and drones. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that these hostile attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly nations and a threat to their security and stability," he stated.

Additionally, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also released a detailed rebuke, highlighting that the direct targeting of electricity and water desalination networks in Kuwait crosses all acceptable thresholds.

Doha stated that the strikes represent a "blatant breach of international law, the Charter of the United Nations, and the principles of good neighbourliness," while explicitly violating UN Security Council Resolution 2817.

Qatar warned that the ongoing campaign is a "dangerous escalation that will complicate efforts to contain tensions," demanding an immediate, complete cessation of hostilities and a genuine return to diplomatic negotiations.

"The Ministry stresses that the continuation of these attacks represents a dangerous escalation that will complicate efforts to contain tensions and undermine political and diplomatic endeavours aimed at achieving security and stability in the region. The Ministry underscores the need for an immediate and complete cessation of all military actions and attacks that threaten the security and stability of the region, the avoidance of any actions that could widen the scope of the escalation, a genuine return to dialogue and negotiations, and adherence to the understandings reached through diplomatic efforts," Qatar said.

Egypt also joined the diplomatic front, condemning the Iranian aggression that targeted Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised that striking civilian installations is a dangerous escalation that significantly heightens regional instability.

"Egypt reaffirms its full solidarity with the brotherly nations, standing by their side in confronting everything that compromises their security, stability, and the integrity of their territories," the statement read.

Earlier in the day, Kuwait also issued a strong condemnation of the Iranian military attacks against its oil facilities, electrical power stations and water desalination plants. The kinetic strikes caused immediate disruption to international travel, with Al Jazeera reporting that Kuwait Airways has suspended all flight operations at Kuwait International Airport following the total closure of the national airspace by state authorities.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kuwait asserted that the "henious" Iranian aggression endangers civilian lives, noting repeated targeting of vital civilian assets and infrastructure. The Ministry stated that it constitutes a violation of international law.

Furthermore, the Ministry called for immediate cessation of the attacks while reaffiming its right to take necessary measures to defend its territory and safeguard its citizens, citing its right to self-defence in accordance with the UN Charter.

Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti news agency reported that the official Spokesman for the Ministry of Defence, Brigadier General Saud Al-Otaibi, said that "competent authorities have commenced firefighting and repair operations, resulting in injuries to a number of firefighters and workers in the oil sector."

He added that the interception operations against the attacks led to the "fall of shrapnel in several sites and residential areas, causing material damage without recording any human injuries."

Prior to this statement, the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation stated that one of the vital sites in the oil sector was subjected to the "repeated brutal Iranian attacks" this morning, the agency reported.

In a statement, the Corporation stated that "The injured were provided with first aid, the site was evacuated, and the response to the attack is being handled in coordination with the relevant state authorities."

This comes after Iran on Friday (local time) said that it has targeted US military facilities in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain in a fresh wave of retaliatory attacks, hours after US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced its seventh consecutive night of strikes against Iranian targets.

The announcements of the strikes were made through statements carried by Iran's state broadcaster, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), citing the Iranian Army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

According to the statement by the Iranian Army's Public Relations, the country's armed forces carried out the 14th phase of "Operation Lightning", launching drone strikes against multiple US military facilities in Kuwait and Jordan.

Additionally, at least two Iranian ballistic missiles have struck the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, the IRGC said in a statement.

Air defence networks in Jordan successfully intercepted and brought down 10 Iranian missiles that violated regional airspace during the early hours of Saturday morning, Al Jazeera reported.

Air raid warning sirens were also activated in Bahrain for the fifth time in the last few hours today, Al Jazeera added, adding that the Interior Ministry told people to "remain calm and head to the nearest safe place."

The IRGC stated that the attacks were carried out in response to overnight US strikes that it claimed targeted bridges and caused civilian casualties in Iran.

Iran's strikes come hours after US forces launched another round of military strikes against Iran, marking the seventh consecutive night of operations, as Washington said the campaign is aimed at further degrading Iran's military capabilities.

In a post on X, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said, "CENTCOM launched a round of strikes against Iran at 3 p.m. ET today for the seventh consecutive night. The strikes are designed to continue degrading Iranian military capabilities at the Commander in Chief's direction."

The latest operation comes amid escalating hostilities between the United States and Iran as Tehran has formally announced suspension of its commitments to the fragile 14-point memorandum of understanding between the two sides, with both countries exchanging military strikes regularly. (ANI)

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