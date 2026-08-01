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Home / World / Arab nations welcome Trump's Gaza roadmap; urge full Israeli withdrawal and statehood path

Arab nations welcome Trump's Gaza roadmap; urge full Israeli withdrawal and statehood path

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ANI
Updated At : 10:23 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], August 1 (ANI): Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Qatar have issued official statements welcoming progress on the implementation of the comprehensive peace plan for the Gaza Strip announced by US President Donald Trump, while underscoring that lasting peace hinges on the full withdrawal of Israeli forces and the eventual establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

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A draft plan released on Thursday outlines a phased process that would begin within 14 days of formal approval by all parties. Officials said the roadmap builds on a previously agreed 20-point Gaza peace plan, converting it into a phased implementation framework after eight months of negotiations that followed the release of hostages and the return of bodies.

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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia welcomed President Trump's announcement regarding the "historic agreement on the decommissioning of weapons in the Gaza Strip," commending his leadership and expressing appreciation for mediator nations including Egypt, Qatar, Turkiye, the United States, and the Board of Peace.

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Riyadh emphasised the critical need to carry out the agreement's stages in a "timely, credible, and irreversible manner."

"The Kingdom also emphasises the importance of the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, the deployment of the International Stabilization Force, and the continued, unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance and reconstruction support to the Palestinian population," the statement shared on X read.

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Saudi Arabia further stressed that the return of the Palestinian Authority to Gaza and preserving the unity of Palestinian territories are essential to success, adding that the agreement must mark the beginning of a political track toward the "realization of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them the right to self-determination and the establishment of their independent State."

Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates similarly welcomed President Trump's announcement on subsequent stages of the plan, including arrangements for disarmament and Israeli military withdrawal. Expressing appreciation for the leadership of President Trump and regional diplomatic partners, Jordan called for strict execution schedules.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry affirmed, "The Ministry emphasized the importance of implementing all agreed-upon stages within a specified time frame, in a manner that ensures their reliable and complete accomplishment. It also affirmed the necessity of the complete withdrawal of the Israeli army from the Gaza Strip, the deployment of an international stabilization force, and the guarantee of sufficient and sustainable humanitarian aid entry without obstacles."

Amman reiterated that the peace agreement must act as a launchpad toward the two-state solution, establishing an independent Palestinian state on the "lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital."

Meanwhile, Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani held a telephone call with Dr. Khalil Al Hayya, Chairman of the Political Bureau of Hamas.

During the call, Sheikh Mohammed welcomed Hamas's decision to accept the roadmap for completing the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, hoping it will alleviate human suffering and bring stability.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry noted in a post on X, "His Excellency stressed the need for the international community to assume its responsibilities and pressure Israel to fulfill its obligations under the agreement and cease its ongoing violations of the rights of the Palestinian people, thus ensuring the completion of the roadmap and achieving peace and stability in the Gaza Strip."

Notably, Hamas has agreed for the first time to a detailed roadmap to surrender its weapons and give up any governing role in Gaza, according to US officials, who described it as the most significant breakthrough since the ceasefire began.

Describing the development as a major diplomatic achievement, Trump said, "It's a great breakthrough. Nobody thought that would be possible to disarm Hamas. That shows you how much success we're having with Iran because if you go four months ago, five months ago, impossible. So it's a big step for the Middle East, and people are really impressed by it." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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