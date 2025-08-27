DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Arab Parliament condemns Israeli escalation in West Bank

Arab Parliament condemns Israeli escalation in West Bank

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:10 AM Aug 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Cairo [Egypt], August 27 (ANI/WAM): The Arab Parliament has strongly condemned the dangerous escalation in the West Bank. The latest actions include the brutal incursions by Israeli occupation forces into the cities of Ramallah, Al-Bireh, and Al-Khalil, and vicious attacks against Palestinian citizens.

Advertisement

These events are happening as armed settlers intensify their assaults on Palestinian villages and towns, all under the protection of the occupation forces.

In a statement issued this evening, the Speaker of the Arab Parliament, Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, affirmed that these violations and attacks are a continuation of the genocidal war, systematic starvation, and displacement policies pursued by the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip.

Advertisement

He noted that these actions are in blatant defiance of all international and humanitarian laws and norms, and show a complete disregard for resolutions of international legitimacy. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts