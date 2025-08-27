Arab Parliament condemns Israeli escalation in West Bank

Cairo [Egypt], August 27 (ANI/WAM): The Arab Parliament has strongly condemned the dangerous escalation in the West Bank. The latest actions include the brutal incursions by Israeli occupation forces into the cities of Ramallah, Al-Bireh, and Al-Khalil, and vicious attacks against Palestinian citizens.

Advertisement

These events are happening as armed settlers intensify their assaults on Palestinian villages and towns, all under the protection of the occupation forces.

In a statement issued this evening, the Speaker of the Arab Parliament, Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, affirmed that these violations and attacks are a continuation of the genocidal war, systematic starvation, and displacement policies pursued by the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip.

Advertisement

He noted that these actions are in blatant defiance of all international and humanitarian laws and norms, and show a complete disregard for resolutions of international legitimacy. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)