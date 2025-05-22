DT
Home / World / Arab Parliament condemns Israeli fire on diplomatic delegation in Jenin

Arab Parliament condemns Israeli fire on diplomatic delegation in Jenin

Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, has strongly condemned the Israeli forces' shooting at a diplomatic delegation during its visit to Jenin refugee camp, describing the incident as disgraceful and a blatant violation of international law and the Vienna Conventions.
ANI
Updated At : 07:12 AM May 22, 2025 IST
Cairo [Egypt], May 22 (ANI/WAM): Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, has strongly condemned the Israeli forces' shooting at a diplomatic delegation during its visit to Jenin refugee camp, describing the incident as disgraceful and a blatant violation of international law and the Vienna Conventions.

Al Yamahi stressed that the attack constitutes a dangerous escalation and an unjustified provocation, reflecting an aggressive policy towards both the Palestinian people and diplomatic missions. He called for urgent international action.

He emphasised the need to provide international protection for delegations in the Palestinian territories, urging the United Nations Security Council and the UN to hold Israel accountable for its violations.

He reaffirmed the Arab Parliament's support for the rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them the establishment of an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital, and called for an immediate end to the war and the entry of humanitarian and medical aid. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

