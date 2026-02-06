Arab Parliament for Child prepares for Sharjah session

Sharjah [UAE], February 6 (ANI/WAM): The Arab Parliament for the Child is preparing to receive its male and female members from across the Arab world in the Emirate of Sharjah, as part of its ongoing efforts to empower Arab children, amplify their voices, and involve them in shaping their future. The third session of the fourth term will be held from 8th to 15th February.

Held under the theme "Cybersecurity: Towards Child-Friendly Content for Arab Children", the eight-day programme will include the official session of the Advisory Council on Saturday, 14th February, at the Consultative Council headquarters in Sharjah. This key session will address one of the most prominent contemporary challenges facing childhood in the digital age, with the aim of developing visions and recommendations that promote a safe and positive digital environment for Arab children.

This session continues the pioneering role of the Arab Parliament for the Child as the first Arab parliament dedicated to children's rights and issues. It seeks to refine young leadership skills, strengthen the values of dialogue, and build a generation that is aware of national issues and capable of proposing solutions and creative initiatives.

The comprehensive programme includes welcoming members at Sharjah and Dubai International Airports, followed by a field visit to the Wheat Farm of Sharjah's Department of Agriculture and Livestock in Mleiha. The visit aims to introduce young parliamentarians to the importance of food security and local efforts in sustainable agriculture.

Members will also participate in Sharjah Heritage Days in the Heart of Sharjah, an activity designed to strengthen their connection with Arab cultural roots and introduce them to the emirate's rich heritage.

Members will take part in a series of specialised cybersecurity workshops, organised in partnership with Sharjah Digital Department, to enhance their awareness of opportunities and risks in the digital space and enable them to protect themselves and their peers.

Permanent parliamentary committees -- the Child Rights Committee and the Activities Committee -- will also hold preparatory meetings at the Parliament's headquarters to draft proposals and working papers in preparation for official deliberations.

The week will also witness the graduation of a new cohort from the Parliamentary Diploma Programme, in cooperation with the University of Sharjah, on the morning of Thursday, 12th February. This will be followed by the organisation of the Parliamentarians' Forum, aimed at continuing efforts to develop the life and leadership skills of young parliamentarians.

In addition, the Editorial Board and parliamentary bodies will hold coordination meetings to ensure the success of the session.

On this occasion, Ayman Othman Al Barout, Secretary-General of the APC, expressed great optimism about the session and its objectives. He affirmed that selecting cybersecurity as the theme comes as a direct and necessary response to the rapid digital transformation experienced by children today.

Al Barout said that the Parliament's mission continues to focus on empowering Arab children and preparing them to become active and influential citizens. He described the session as a unique dialogue platform that places children at the heart of discussions on issues affecting them, particularly the creation of a safe digital space that protects their privacy and nurtures their minds.

For his part, Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab Parliament for the Child, stated that the session represents a key milestone in building and preparing promising leadership. He noted that ongoing efforts aim to equip Arab children with parliamentary and life skills that enable them to represent their countries' issues with confidence and wisdom.

He added that choosing cybersecurity as a central pillar reflects the belief that protecting children in the digital world is an integral part of safeguarding the collective future. Through the session's proceedings and accompanying activities over eight consecutive days, the Parliament seeks to entrench a culture of constructive dialogue, instil the values of responsibility and active citizenship, and provide members with the knowledge and practical tools needed to move from being recipients to becoming active contributors and innovators within their communities. (ANI/WAM)

