Home / World / Arab Parliament supports Arab women's empowerment initiatives

Arab Parliament supports Arab women's empowerment initiatives

Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, affirmed the parliament's full support for all Arab initiatives aimed at empowering women at political, economic and social levels.
ANI
Updated At : 12:02 AM Mar 09, 2025 IST
Cairo [Egypt], March 8 (ANI/WAM): Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, affirmed the parliament's full support for all Arab initiatives aimed at empowering women at political, economic and social levels.

In a statement marking International Women's Day, celebrated annually on 8th March, Al Yamahi extended gratitude and appreciation to Arab women, describing them as the cornerstone of Arab society and family, and essential partners in development and progress.

He noted that Arab women have made and continue to make significant sacrifices for the advancement and prosperity of their nations.

Al Yamahi reiterated that supporting and empowering Arab women remains a top priority in the parliament's agenda, stressing that women's vital contributions to nation-building cannot be overlooked, as they are key partners in development, progress and in raising new generations capable of addressing current challenges.

He also praised Arab women's contributions at the Arab, regional and international levels, highlighting their honourable representation of Arab countries in leading international organisations and institutions. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

