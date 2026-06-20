Araghchi warns US bears "commitment and responsibility" to end Lebanon war amidst ceasefire violations

Tehran [Iran], June 20 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday issued a stern warning to the United States, stating that Washington bears full "commitment and responsibility" for ensuring the cessation of hostilities across all fronts, "including Lebanon".

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According to Al Jazeera, Araghchi, during a telephonic conversation with Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, said that the US has the "commitment and responsibility towards ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon".

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Araghchi emphasised that any breach of the digitally signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Tehran and Washington would be attributed directly to the United States.

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The Iranian Foreign Minister further "warned of the consequences and repercussions of such an action", according to Al Jazeera.

His remarks come at a time when a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah reportedly came into effect at 4:00 PM (local time) on Friday, following a fresh flare-up earlier in the day. The accord, which aims to de-escalate recent intense hostilities along the northern border, was secured through rigorous international mediation.

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According to a senior US official speaking to The Times of Israel, the agreement was successfully brokered by the United States and Qatar, who facilitated high-stakes communication channels with Israel and Iran, respectively.

Additionally, the reports of a ceasefire were also confirmed by a senior Israeli official, according to Al Jazeera.

Confirming the news, the official warned of repercussions if Hezbollah attacks Israel, stating, "then we are in wartime." He added that the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) troops will remain stationed in the southern Lebanon buffer zone as a precautionary measure, Al Jazeera reported.

The reported ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, which was brokered by the United States and Qatar and took effect on Friday, has effectively collapsed following a rapid escalation of violence. Despite international efforts to stabilise the situation, the truce has been marked by mutual accusations of violations and intense military exchanges.

On Wednesday, the United States and Iran finalised a 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) to end a nearly four-month-long conflict that had severely disrupted global energy supplies. The agreement was signed digitally by President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Versailles, France.

Iran has committed to reopening the strait for commercial traffic. Transit capacity is expected to be restored within 30 days, with Iran agreeing to toll-free passage for the initial 60-day negotiation period. While the deal is in effect, scheduled in-person technical talks in Switzerland between the two nations were postponed as of Friday, amid ongoing regional tensions.

The Swiss Foreign Ministry on Thursday (local time) confirmed that the planned talks between the United States and Iran have been postponed.

Responding to an email from ANI, Switzerland's Foreign Ministry said it remains ready to facilitate the talks."The planned talks between the US, Iran, Qatar and Pakistan have been postponed. Switzerland remains ready to facilitate these talks. The relevant preparatory work at Burgenstock is continuing. No further information can be provided at present," it said. (ANI)

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