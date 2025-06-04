"Are there two laws in this world?": Former Union Minister MJ Akbar raise concern over global inaction, hypocrisy on terrorism

Brussels [Belgium], June 4 (ANI): Former Union Minister MJ Akbar, part of the all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad to UK, France, Germany, Italy, Denmark and Belgium voiced strong concerns about global inaction and hypocrisy on terrorism.

Akbar questioned the international community's double standards, highlighting the disparity in responses to terrorism based on geographical location and victim nationality. He emphasised that India's actions against terrorism are met with calls for restraint, while others are held to different standards.

"Are there two laws in this world? One for America and the West, and another for India?" he asked. "After 9/11, the US went 12,000 kilometres to seek justice in Afghanistan and Pakistan. They held Pakistan accountable -- General Musharraf admitted it. But when India takes action just 500 kilometres away to fight terror, we are asked to show restraint."

Akbar stressed that Indian lives are equally precious and deserving of justice, questioning whether the international community's silence is due to a perceived difference in value between Indian and Western lives.

"Are the tears of an Indian widow less painful than those of an American widow? Is an Indian life less precious?" he questioned, urging the international community to shed its silence.

Akbar stressed that India is not seeking revenge but justice. "We are here as friends, not in hostility. We share Europe's values -- democracy, freedom, and nationhood. Yet many still sit on the fence," he said. "We now ask the hard questions and expect answers."

An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, currently on a diplomatic tour to Europe, interacted with the Indian diaspora in Brussels and sharply criticised Pakistan for its continued support for terrorism.

The delegation also raised concerns over global double standards on terrorism and human rights.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi launched a sharp attack on Pakistan, calling out its political instability, military dominance, and support for radical elements.

"Another delegation is coming after us -- you all know which one. They keep chasing us, refusing to stop. We left them behind in 1947, but they won't stop following us," she said, referring to Pakistan. "The leader of that delegation once mocked India by asking, 'Who attacks in the dark of night?' But cowardice is attacking a democratically elected government, jailing leaders, and assassinating former prime ministers in broad daylight."

She was referring to former Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who in an address to the parliament after India's Operation Sindoor, said an attack in the dead and dark of night was "an act of cowardice."

She also took a jibe at Pakistan military establishment that govern the country for some thirty years altogether with military coups since its independence, Benazir Bhutto's assassination and ouster of Imran Khan, Pakistan's military had meddled in politics for decades.

She accused Pakistan's military establishment of undermining democratic institutions, controlling public discourse, and betraying Jinnah's constitutional vision. "This is senseless radicalisation," she said.

Mewanwhile, another member of the delegation, BJP leader Gulam Ali Khatana highlighted the transformation of Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370. He cited progress in democracy, economy, and infrastructure, including increased voter participation and global recognition of local produce like saffron, walnuts, and Bhaderwah Rajma.

"Our sisters who married outside the region now have property rights. That's real democracy. Earlier, trust in elections was low- now voter participation is high, despite Pakistan's attempts to derail it," he said.

He added that Kashmir is witnessing growth across sectors -- from infrastructure and tourism to the global recognition of its local produce. "Saffron, walnuts, and Bhaderwah Rajma have GI tags now. Kashmir is no longer just a conflict zone -- it's a thriving region. Even Pakistan's generals are rattled."

Khatana acknowledged that while the Line of Control has remained mostly quiet since Pulwama, terror threats persist, as seen in the recent attack in Pahalgam. He emphasized the need for peace and democracy in the region, while also condemning terrorism and advocating for a strong stance against it.

Touching on the security situation, Khatana said, "After Pulwama, the Line of Control has remained mostly quiet. But attacks like the recent one in Pahalgam show terror threats remain. Innocents are being targeted for their faith- this is unacceptable in any civilisation."

"We are from the land of Gandhi. We believe in peace, but peace cannot mean submission to terror," he concluded. "We want democracy to take root in Pakistan too- for regional peace and the sake of humanity."

The delegation led by Ravi Shankar Prasad includes BJP MPs Daggubati Purandeswari and Samik Bhattacharya, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress MPs Ghulam Ali Khatana and Amar Singh, former Union Minister MJ Akbar, and former Ambassador Pankaj Saran.

The visit is part of India's broader diplomatic campaign to highlight the impact of cross-border terrorism and advocate for justice for its victims. (ANI)

