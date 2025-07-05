DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / World / Argentina: PM Modi pays tribute at San Martin Memorial in Buenos Aires

Argentina: PM Modi pays tribute at San Martin Memorial in Buenos Aires

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:15 PM Jul 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Buenos Aires [Argentina], July 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute at the San Martin Memorial in Buenos Aires on Saturday morning (local time) after arriving in Argentina on the third leg of his five-nation tour.

Advertisement

The Monumento al General San Martin is an imposing equestrian monument honouring Jose de San Martin, the revered liberator of Argentina, Chile, and Peru. It stands as a symbol of Latin American independence and is a significant site of national pride in Argentina. PM Modi's visit to the memorial underscores India's respect for global freedom fighters and shared values of liberty and sovereignty.

Modi landed at Ezeiza International Airport earlier on Friday and is on an official visit at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Argentina, Javier Milei.

Advertisement

His itinerary includes holding bilateral talks with Milei to review ongoing cooperation and explore ways to deepen the India-Argentina partnership in key sectors such as defence, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, trade and investment, and people-to-people ties.

Following his arrival, the Prime Minister was warmly received by members of the Indian diaspora outside his hotel. He witnessed a traditional Indian dance performance and interacted with the enthusiastic crowd, who chanted 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Modi-Modi' to welcome him.

Advertisement

Expressing his gratitude, PM Modi said in a post on X, "Distance is no barrier when it comes to cultural connect! Honoured by the gracious welcome from the Indian community in Buenos Aires. It is truly moving to see how, thousands of kilometres away from home, the spirit of India shines brightly through our Indian community."

He also wrote, "Landed in Buenos Aires for a bilateral visit which will focus on augmenting relations with Argentina. I'm eager to be meeting President Javier Milei and holding detailed talks with him."

Members of the Indian community and local artists hailed Modi's efforts to promote India's cultural and global stature, making his visit a moment of pride and celebration for the diaspora.

Prime Minister Modi's engagements in Buenos Aires not only reflected India's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Argentina but also showcased the enduring spirit of the Indian diaspora. Their heartfelt reception, marked by cultural performances and chants, underscored the deep bonds that connect Indian communities across the world with their roots. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts