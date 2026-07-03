New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Argentine Ambassador to India Mariano Caucino on Thursday stated that India's tremendous efforts to open and diversify its economy to become a fully developed nation by 2047 are paving the way for deeper global collaboration, Argentine Ambassador Mariano Caucino stated at a diplomatic conference in New Delhi.

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Speaking at the India-Latin American & Caribbean Business & Diplomatic Conference at the FIEO Auditorium, Argentine Ambassador to India Mariano Caucino stated that "Every diplomatic conversation today stats mentioning the unpredictability and changing times we are living in, but at the same time to certain extent some certainties arise in the global stage and one of them is the rising importance of Asia and the Indo-Pacific," the embassy stated.

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Ambassador Caucino affirmed that "It is in this scenario in which India is growing so much that has become one of the most important countries in the world today" and remarked that "every country is paying more and more attention to India, the world's largest country in terms of population".

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Praising links between Argentina and India, the envoy reminded that "in 1950 we established a sitting embassy here, we were among the first Latin American countries to do it. In 2009 we opened a General Consulate in Mumbai, India's main economic and financial hub, and in 2019 we elevated the relationship to the rank of Strategic Partnership and Argentina opened an Agriculture Office in Delhi under the leadership of Agriculture Attache Mariano Beheran".

Ambassador Caucino stated that "we are convinced that Argentina in particular and South America in general can contribute even more to India's development ambitions," the ambassy noted.

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"The Indian government has established the goal of becoming a fully developed economy by 2047 and in order to achieve that objective it has been doing a tremendous effort of opening and diversifying".

Ambassador Caucino noted that India has emerged as Argentina's sixth-largest trading partner, reflecting the rapid growth of bilateral commerce and cooperation. "Although we are very far away countries, we are destined to continue collaborating for our mutual benefit," he remarked.

The Ambassador stressed that policymakers and diplomatic establishments in both countries increasingly recognise India's strategic importance on the global stage, pointing out that India has become one of the world's five largest economies and remains the fastest-growing major economy as well as he recognized "Prime Minister Modi's role in the global stage".

Highlighting Argentina's contribution to India's food security, the envoy said his country is currently India's leading supplier of edible oils. Argentina exports soybean oil, sunflower oil, legumes and hides to India, while critical minerals such as lithium and copper are emerging as important components of bilateral trade, the embassy said. (ANI)

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