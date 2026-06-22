Argentina pushes for expanded trade pact with India to deepen MERCOSUR ties

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): As India continues its ascent as a global economic powerhouse, Argentina is actively positioning itself as a pivotal partner in South America, focusing on strategic cooperation in energy, mining, and expanded regional trade.

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Speaking with ANI, Argentine Ambassador to India, Mariano Caucino, described the current state of bilateral relations as exceptional, noting that India has now risen to become Argentina's sixth-largest economic partner. The trade volume between the two nations has more than doubled in five years, climbing from approximately USD 2.5 billion to USD 5.5 billion today.

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"The relationship between Argentina and India is at a great stage," Ambassador Caucino told ANI. "This is the result of India's growing importance... [and] the complementarity of the two economies."

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Beyond traditional cooperation in the edible oil sector, both nations are pivoting toward high-stakes collaboration in the energy and mining sectors. Ambassador Caucino highlighted lithium as a cornerstone of this new phase, noting that recent discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Javier Milei have underscored the importance of securing critical mineral supply chains.

"There are some investments there in lithium, and also in energy," the Ambassador noted, affirming that the two nations are on a "very positive path" to align Argentina's resource wealth with India's surging demand.

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A primary goal for Buenos Aires is to bridge the gap between India and the MERCOSUR bloc, a customs union comprising Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay. While a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) is already in place, the Ambassador argued that it is currently too limited to capture the full potential of the India-South America partnership.

"The four countries agree to an important extent that the need for the trade agreement that we have with India is to be expanded," Caucino explained. "I hope this can be achieved soon. It takes time, but I hope that this can be fulfilled in a reasonable future."

Since the elevation of ties to a "Strategic Partnership" in 2019, the diplomatic framework between New Delhi and Buenos Aires has provided the necessary momentum to pursue these deeper institutional links. As India looks to diversify its mineral and energy imports, Argentina's push for a more comprehensive trade framework with the MERCOSUR bloc could mark the next significant step in the transcontinental economic relationship. (ANI)

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